Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr Kayode Egbetokun yesterday said there was need to double the manpower of the Nigeria Police Force.

Egbetokun stated this when he addressed men and officers of the Kwara State Police Command in Ilorin during a visit to the state.

The police chief said one policeman presently does the job of two.

Egbetokun, who said the increase in the manpower would be gradual, added that President Bola Tinubu had given approval for yearly recruitment in the police.

“We’re paying attention to manpower. I know there’s shortage of manpower in the command. I know the stress I had gone through while as CP in making sure that the job is done. I know one policeman does the job of two policemen.

“A policeman would close from night duty and resume for morning duty. And as he’s closing from morning duty, he’s resuming night duty. And when he dozes off in public, his photograph is taken and posted to ridicule him. I’m aware of all these.

“We’re making efforts to increase your strength. President Tinubu had recently given approval for yearly recruitment in police. That’s the way forward. We need to double the strength of the police in the country. We cannot do it overnight, but gradually. And gradually we’ll get there. We’ll also emphasise training to achieve professionally competent police force.” We’re also looking into welfare in the increase in salary and other areas to improve lives of officers, just as equipping the police is a priority. We promise to take care of the insurance plan too,” Egbetokun said.

He said the new vision of the police is to have a professionally competent police force, service driven, rule of law compliant, citizen- friendly and a police force that would support the agenda of government in economic recovery and growth as well as social integration and political development of our country, a police force that would respond to dynamics of crime and criminality.

During a courtesy visit to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, Egbetokun described his visit as homecoming, while he appreciated the monarch for his assistance during his service in Kwara State from 2019 to 2020.