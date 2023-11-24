Ondo State is stepping up efforts to attract diaspora investment in the homeland by hosting a virtual summit in December aimed at wooing Nigerians in diaspora to come and bring their wallets with them.

The state government is eager to romance wealthy community members who have settled overseas but maintain fond feelings for their roots in Ondo.

“We believe our expatriates want to give back and spur development here, but they need to be actively courted,” explained Commissioner Ologbese, the government’s chief diaspora matchmaker.

“This summit will showcase opportunities tailored to them.”

Global remittances from migrant Nigerians topped oil earnings last year, reaching almost $22 billion. Now Ondo wants its slice of that pie. “We know our people abroad have done well for themselves. This event invites them to do good back home too,” Ologbese added.

The guest list includes entrepreneurs, executive expats at the peak of careers, dual-nationals holding foreign passports, and other diaspora dignitaries with money to burn.

Wooing will feature presentations on lucrative openings, testimonials on previous hometown investments, appeals leveraging Ondo pride, and promises to smooth the way for foreign cash inflows.

Analyst Gbenga Adeyemo commented: “When it comes to attracting diaspora funds, you need to pull out all the stops. Ondo is getting creative in how it pitches wooing expats. We’ll see if the love songs translate into investment pledges.”