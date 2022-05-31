The Lagos State chairman of the Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has revealed that a ransom of N100million was paid for the release of the Methodist Church Prelate, Samuel Kanu-Uche.

The Prelate was released alongside the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, and his (the Prelate’s) chaplain, 24 hours after they were kidnapped on Sunday evening.

Adegbite said, “When he spoke with me and said, ‘My son, go and look for this money. It has to be paid.’ We tried everything humanly possible and God supported us. We appealed to good Methodist people and they gave us the money, so that the Prelate will not sleep in the bush for the second night. He had no medications with him, they didn’t allow him to eat anything, for more than 12, 14 hours.

“He could have died and what are we going to say to the world? Because of N100M that we cannot pay?”