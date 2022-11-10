Chairman of the 19 northern states Speakers Forum and Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Yusuf Zailani has said he received 40,575 decampees from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State into the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He said among those who defected to APC is a former PDP local government chairman of Igabi Hon. Jafaru Murtala.

Some of the decampees are former PDP councillors in the local government among other strong members of the opposition party in the state.

Receiving the decampees, who were largely made of youths and women at the Kaduna international Trade Fair complex located on Kaduna-Zaria express way, Hon. Zailani said, the APC government has done the people of Igabi local government well.

He added that the 2023 election will be a payback time to the party.

He said, some of the decampees are people who have held various political positions in government under the PDP who have realised that the APC has impacted their lives more and has equally carried out various projects which are meaningful to the people.

He said, support for the party’s presidential candidate Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu is a must do because he has supported the North and it is his support that brought President Muhammadu Buhari to power.

“Let us not be with those who are asking you to support your own, we must not play regional politics in 2023, I urge you all to.support all the APC candidates in 2023 general elections” he said.

Also Speaking, member representing Igabi East in the State House of Assembly Hon. Salisu D. Bala said, the decampees are some who left the party for one reason or the other and those are in PDP and other small political parties who feel only the APC can take the country and the state to greater heights in 2023.

“They have all agreed to work for the party’s complete success in all the positions from Presidency to the State House of Assembly in 2023 and today we are recieving them with two hands with assurance that they will all be carried along in all the activities of the party now and always” he stressed.