Ahead of the 2023 general election, members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday inaugurated a youth campaign council in the North-central zone with a vow to aggressively mobilise votes to ensure victory for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The vow was made by the director, youths mobilisation for North-central, APC presidential campaign council, Mark Tersoo in Abuja.

Tersoo, who inaugurated the council with members across all the zone’s states, charged the youths to deploy a door-to- door campaign system in order to get majority votes for their candidates.

Among other terms of duties, the group seeks to develop and implement Get-out-the-votes (GOTV) strategies for targeting all units of youth groups and build their capacity to educate others in line with the democratic right as well as adopting grass root mobilisation approach.

He said, “Our job is to see how we can mobilise and get the young people of the North-central to key in and vote for the incoming president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have a good product which makes our work easy to do, to the people of North-central, Tinubu is a collaborator-in-chief, a listener and a talent enabler, we are going to go out there and market our candidates who has the interest of the youth at heart, a candidate who knows what it means for a young men to come out and survive in a world that is globally and technologically inclined”.