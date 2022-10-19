The chief commissioner, Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Hon. Abimbola Yusuf, has said that the commission resolves an average of 10,000 cases in a year.

This is even as the chief commissioner said between July 2021 and October 2022, the Commission received 34,000 complaints out of which 13,000 were resolved.

Yusuf disclosed this during a public awareness and sensitization rally as part of activities to mark Commission’s 47th anniversary.

Yusuf, however, sought improved funding for the commission for improved service delivery and efficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Commission was working towards public visibility, adding that the commission was statutorily enabled with wide powers to inquire into complaints by members of the public concerning administrative actions of any public authorities and companies.

Yusuf, who launched the Complaints Lounge located on the ground floor of the Commission’s building, said it was aimed at ensuring Nigerians are served better and also enjoy easy access for the public.

“A lot of people would say they don’t know the Commission before now, but right now, we are making our presence known.

“Before now, the complaints office was upstairs, but we decided to bring it downstairs so that vulnerable groups such as the disabled can also come in and complain.

“It is free, we do not charge for this. We are looking at the less privileged so that they will not be suppressed,” he added.

Speaking earlier, director of Public Relations, Foreign Supports and Inter-agency, Abodunrin Olumide, who spoke on the need for improved funding for the Commission, said in the last 47 years, people were yet to know the commission for what it is.

He blamed this on the lack of adequate publicity, hence the need for the awareness rally.

He said, “The major problem of the public complaints commission is funding. If the Federal Government can help us we have a big advantage over others. We have offices in the LGAs across the federation and five area offices.

“If we are well funded I believe we can get across to the grassroots but the major problem is funding. If our funding is improved we would be able to do more.”

To ensure that efficiency and effectiveness of the bureaucracy at the three tiers of government were not compromised, he said Public Complaint Commission invariably stands as a watchdog for the trio.