Founder of NecBullion Concept Limited and ECOWAS Youth Ambassador, Chijioke Emmanuel Nwadavid, has submitted that the time has come for Nigerian youths to take over the leadership of the country.

More often than not, it is clear as the day that the bane of the nation is quality leadership; individuals who are genuinely ready to listen to the yearnings of the people, and possess the characteristics to solve the challenges confronting the people.

However, the entrant of young Nigerians of sound mind such as the NecBullion Concept Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO), was changing the narratives and redirecting the course of history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chijioke Nwadavid is one of the youths highly equipped and ready to throw their hat into the ring in 2023. The entrepreneur, whose company deals in supply of building materials to developers, has been nursing the ambition to serve Nigerians for many years, and taken the steps on leadership training, in order to meet the demands of the responsibilities that lie ahead.

Chijioke Nwadavid had his primary education at Saint Monica Montessori Children School in Isolo, Lagos State, between grom 1996 to 2001, and later proceeded to the Federal Government College (FGC) Odogbolu, Ogun State, after which he bagged his first degree from the University of Abuja in Business Administration six years ago.

To brace himself for the task ahead in business and his political pursuit, he went to the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, Kaduna State, after his compulsory one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Delta State, for a Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Leadership Studies between 2018 and 2020.

In 2021, the NecBullion Concept Limited boss obtained Masters degree in Conflict, Security and Development from the NDA.Chijioke Nwadavid is currently a masters degree holder in awaiting in Business Administration from Gelisim University, Istanbul, Turkey.

Addressing the question of whether it is the right time for the youths to take the mantle of leadership in a recent interview, the CEO of NecBullion

said, “the Nigerian Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo once said ‘It is my belief that young Nigerians organise, mobilise and participate fully in public affairs’. This is a call from one leader who believes in the youth handling the affairs of leadership in this country.

“The Nigerian government has in different fora characterises youth as ambitious, enthusiastic, energetic and promising. This shows that the elites has equally envisage that for a better Nigeria tomorrow the youth must take their rightful place in governance”.

The NecBullion Concept Limited CEO, who is also a renowned development advocate, added: “Unemployment has been the most herculean task bedeviling the Nigerian society which has greatly affected the youth. This has led so many Nigerian youth taking into different vices. To fight this vices cause by so many factors which includes ASUU strike; there should be greater camping or call for self-employment for the teaming Nigerian youth.

“The term “self employed” means that someone work to earns money by working for themselves instead of working for another person or company. In this vein artisans and skilled acquisition should be encouraged among the youth cut across.

“Curriculum on skilled acquisition should be introduced in all tertiary institution and made mandatory as either GS or core course of study. This will go a long way to tackling unemployment rate in the country”.

As much he is ready to make impact in politics, the NecBullion Concept Limited boss, has been leaving his mark in the care for indigent children through his NecBullion Charity Foundation.

“NecBullion Charity Foundation is a foundation that’s seeks to provide basic needs for indigent children aged 0 to 15 years old, in indigent communities littered all over Nigeria. Such needs would range from hospital bill at birth in hospitals where parents can’t afford the bills to care kits for the younger children as they get home”, he stated.

“Others would include school materials such as note books and text books, and clothing. It is important to provide access to quality healthcare and medical services for indigent children. Where there is no good healthcare, our activities would sound unrealistic. Only healthy children can enjoy other benefits. Our focus is on aged 0 – 15 years old”.

Last year, NecBullion Charity Foundation donated a computer laboratory to a primary school in Abuja. The critical intervention Chijioke Nwadavid has made through his foundation earned him the ECOWAS youth ambassador.

“I was appointed due to my immense contributions towards youth education, human capacity development, support for indigent children, among others. My selection and appointment was not a coincidence as my track records have shown my contributions to the economic and educational transformation of Nigeria,” said Chijioke Emmanuel Nwadavid.