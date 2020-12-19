BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

The Caretaker Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ekiti State chapter has said it is the time for an Ekiti person to become the President of Nigeria.

The party caretaker chairman in the state , Hon. Paul Omotoso, who stated this said the party members will drag Governor Kayode Fayemi into the 2023 presidential race, even if he did not express interest in it.

He spoke in Ayede Ekiti, Oye Local government on Saturday during a Christmas programme organised by a chieftain of the party, Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu for over 1,000 APC members in Ekiti North Senatorial District.

Represented by the APC Caretaker Publicity Secretary in the state, Hon Ade Ajayi, the party chairman said: “We can say boldly that APC will win the Ekiti governorship election in 2022, because Governor Fayemi has done creditably well and we don’t want another reckless party that will destroy Ekiti again.

“On the 2023 presidency, time has come for the President to come from Ekiti. That is why we are pleading with you to support Governor Fayemi.

“Though Governor Fayemi has never said he wanted to contest, we will force him to plunge into the race, because of his competence, dedication and loyalty to APC”.

He added that the party hierarchies at the State , local government and ward levels will reward Osinkolu , who was the Chairman of Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Council in Ekiti in the 2019 presidential poll, for his contributions and loyalty to APC despite all odds .

“We are going to support him for the Senatorial race in 2023, because he has done well to boost the acceptability and popularity of our party in Ekiti despite the fact that he was denied a Senatorial ticket twice. He has remained loyal, contented and committed to APC.

Osinkolu, who lauded Governor Fayemi’s efforts at developing the state, appealed to party members to be united and work for the progress of the state and the party.

Osinkolu, represented by his Personal Assistant, Mr. Ayodeji Olorunfemi, said: “I will continue to be loyal to this party and give my best to uplift APC, because the party is a party of the people.

“But I beg the Caretaker committee to be fair to all members in the coming membership registration exercise. Nobody must be schemed out, it should be all embracing and all encompassing for the much sought stability and peace to be achieved by Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee.

“We must not be selfish in our bid to build a strong party. Those in privileged appointive and elective positions must help others. This is the best way we can maintain unity”.