We Will Recommend Salary Increment, Palliatives For Nigerians – Gov Mohammed

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State says the committee set up by the National Economic Council (NEC) to recommend the mode of distribution of palliatives for subsidy removal would work for the collective interests of all Nigerians.

The governor who is the representative of the North-East subregion in the committee made the commitment while interacting with reporters in Bauchi.

Mohammed said members of the committee under the leadership of Kebbi State Governor Dr. Nasiru Idris remained resolute in recommending fair modalities for judicious distribution of palliatives to all sectors affected by the subsidy removal regardless of political party differences.

“Both opposition and the ruling APC governors understood that the move by the federal government was a step in the right direction and therefore assured that the process would not be politicised,” he said.

According to him, the NEC and representatives of trade and labour unions have acknowledged the fact the subsidy removal which has advantages and challenges, subjected Nigerians especially the common citizens to untold hardships, hence the move to alleviate the suffering.

“Government and the organised lab