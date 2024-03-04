Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reiterated the commitment of his administration, to revolutionising the agricultural sector to reduce hunger and ensure food sufficiency for the people of the state.

Fubara stated this yesterday at Botem community in Tai local government area during a thanksgiving service to celebrate his recent Supreme Court victory, which was organised by a political pressure group, the SIMplified Movement.

The governor, who was represented by the leader of SIMplified Movement in the state, Evans Bipi, revealed that there is ongoing massive rehabilitation work at the Songhai Farm in the area.

He revealed that the essence of the rehabilitation work is to ensure food production and sufficiency, as well as to create gainful employment for the growing youthful population of the state.

The governor stated that despite the good intentions of the government of the day, detractors in a bid to foil the programme tried to lure Tai people at the 11th hour with the promise to empower them with slippers and rice as the event turned sour with the loss of two innocent souls.

At the event, vice-chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers West senatorial district, Robinson Ewoh, stated that Fubara is a good man as he kept prioritizing the people’s interest in infrastructure delivery, healthcare development, education, and other critical sectors of governance.

Ewoh explained how the visionary leadership of the governor provided appreciable cushion against the harsh economic conditions for the citizens and residents of the state.

He stated that contrary to how the last administration diverted public funds and properties into personal estates, Fubara, being a noble and civilised man, will never embrace such a primitive lifestyle.