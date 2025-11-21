An acclaimed Board of Trustees (BoT) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has passed a vote of confidence on the party’s national chairman, Hon. Nafiu Bala, while condemning what it described as attempts by some external political actors to interfere in the party’s internal affairs.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, BoT member Abdmameen Ibraheem, who read the communiqué on behalf of the board, said the ADC leadership remained united behind the national chairman and would resist efforts to destabilise the party.

“The Board of Trustees of the African Democratic Congress is delighted to pass a vote of confidence on its National Chairman, Hon. Nafiu Bala, for his exceptional and inclusive leadership,” he said.

According to the communiqué, the BoT expressed concern over “attempts by some individuals who illegally sneaked into the party in the name of a coalition,” insisting that such actions amounted to political insubordination and were not recognised by the party.

The BoT further alleged that there were attempts by some prominent political figures to “hijack” the party, describing the move as unacceptable. It directed the national chairman to set up a disciplinary committee to address any cases of members engaging with persons who are not recognised as legitimate ADC stakeholders.

“The ADC will not condone any act of lawlessness by its members,” the communiqué stated.

Responding after the communiqué was presented, Hon. Nafiu Bala thanked the BoT for its endorsement and reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the party’s constitution.

“It is with profound honour that I accept the endorsement of the Board of Trustees. Our party constitution clearly states that only duly registered members in good standing are entitled to party privileges, including access to the party secretariat,” Bala said.

He insisted that the coalition group disputing the party’s leadership had circumvented party rules, the Electoral Act, and constitutional provisions.

“Their actions undermine internal party democracy and set a dangerous precedent by allowing non-members to influence party decisions. This has created confusion among loyal members,” he said.

Bala disclosed that the party would convene an urgent National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to review the situation and determine whether the coalition group holds any legitimate mandate within the ADC.

He also referenced an ongoing legal matter at the Federal High Court, where the party is challenging the recognition of a factional leadership.

Responding to questions from journalists, Bala maintained that the ADC had not admitted any members from the coalition group and therefore does not recognise them.

“As far as the African Democratic Congress is concerned, we are not aware of anyone from the other side who has registered as a member of our party. We do not recognise them,” he said.

He also disagreed with the position previously taken by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the dispute, insisting that only the recognized ADC constitutionally-elected leadership stands.

“By our constitution, once a national chairman resigns, the deputy national chairman automatically becomes the acting national chairman. I was the deputy national chairman before the resignation, so the constitution gives me the mandate to take over,” he explained.