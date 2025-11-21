The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has said it is poised to reclaim power in the state.

The party’s state chairman, Rt. Hon. Tunji Oreyemi, who stated this, said both the leaders and members of the party will continue to work round-the-clock until their governorship candidate, Dr. Oluwole Oluyede, is elected and inaugurated as the next governor of the state.

This came as Dr. Oluyede called for the constitution of a reconciliation committee in the party, saying former state governor, Ayodele Fayose would be welcomed back home, after being expelled from the party, but he (Fayose) has to take responsibility for his actions against the party in the last three years.

Addressing party members during an expanded PDP stakeholders meeting, held at the party state secretariat in Ado Ekiti, Odeyemi urged members to be united and coalesce efforts to ensure the success of the party in the June 20, 2026 gubernatorial election.

The PDP chairman, who called on those that contested the November 8, party governorship primary with Oluyede and their supporters support him and party to win the poll, told members to start aggressive mobilisation from the units, to the 177 wards and all the 16 local governments areas of the state to galvanize support for the the party’s flag bearer.

Odeyemi said, “The PDP government in Ekiti is in sight and we will not rest until our candidate becomes the governor of the state. The work is not only for the party Excos. Let’s all of us go back home and work to win our units, wards and LGAs for PDP. If we can all win our units, that means PDP wins. All ward meetings start now.”

The PDP candidate, while addressing journalists after the meeting, said he wants a reconciliation set up because the party has been in the doldrums for eight years.

“It is time for us to reconcile. We have to reconcile with ourselves and our situation. Our situation is such that we are poorer than we were eight years ago. So, we have to come together and improve our lifestyles. We have to be a strong party that can deliver Ekiti.”

He disclosed that an all inclusive 5000- member campaign council will be set up and will be populated by party members from across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Oluyede who described PDP as a big party in the state, said the only reason why the party lost elections is because some of its leaders have decided to sell the party away.

“We are not selling ourselves now. We are winning the elections.”

Speaking further on the expulsion of Fayose from the party, the Australia-based medical doctor described the party action as “good riddance to bad rubbish.”

According to him, “He betrayed the trust of the people as a leader in the party. My message to him is, he has a choice. He can come back. We will welcome him. We love him. But if he chooses to stay out and say, I’m going to bulldoze this place, we’re not going to allow him to do that.

“A reasonable person doesn’t build a house and then take a bulldozer to pull it down. So, thank God he hasn’t been able to pull us down. We’re building and getting stronger. We want him back home, but he has to take responsibility for what he’s done to this party for the last three years,” he said.