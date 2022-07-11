Nigerian Navy has said it will continue to serve as a source of encouragement to its personnel who chose to engage in poetry and others forms of writing.

The commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, commodore Suleiman Ibrahim, gave the assurance in Port Harcourt yesterday while speaking at the launch of a book titled: “Like Butterflies Scattered By Art of Rascals”.

The book, which is a composition of poetry works, was authored by Navy commander Umar Abubakar Sidi, a Navy Helicopter Pilot.

Ibrahim said, “All I can say is that Sidi, the sky is your starting point. The Nigerian Navy and the Armed Forces at large will always support you. We will always provide for you the enabling pedestal to sour higher.”

The NNS Pathfinder commander, who was represented by Navy captain Stanley Umeh, recalled how Sidi started writing poems for the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) magazine, ‘The Variance’ as first year Cadet in the year 2000.

He said, “I vividly recall that as at year 2000, Sidi, as a first year cadet at the Nigeria Defence Academy, had displayed this talent of poetry.

“If you know what NDA is all about, in your first year, you will be totally confused human being. But, in his first year, he was constantly penning down poems for the NDA magazine called ‘The Variance’.

Speaking to newsmen later, author of the book, Sidi, said he believes that every individual has an endeavour order to live the fullness of their experiences on earth, hence his decision go into reading and poetry.

Sidi said, “I believe that every individual has an endeavour he does; some people go into sports in order to live the fullness of their experiences on earth.

“For me, I discovered reading long time ago and I also discovered poetry as a way of accessing the innermost mind of the soul.”