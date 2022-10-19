Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has reiterated the commitment of his administration to uphold the rule of law in the state.

Makinde who stated this at special Jumat service held at the Central Mosque, Oja Oba, Ibadan in commemoration of the new legal year 2022/2023, said the present administration had not hidden the strong belief in the rule of law which had been sustained since 2019 till the this moment.

Speaking after the prayers led by the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheik Agbotomokekere, the governor who was represented by his deputy, Abdulraheem Adebayo Lawal, added that this administration had highest regards for fundamental human rights and independence of the judiciary.

He noted that the government was aware that economic prosperity thrives where there was peace and undisturbed rule of law, saying that his administration had remained unwavering in the promptness and priority attached to issues affecting the administration and administrators of justice.

His words, “It is an honour for me to worship with you this morning to usher in a new legal year 2022/2023. As we gather here to worship together, I am extremely grateful to almighty Allah for giving us the grace to complete the last legal year in good health and prosperity. We pray and look forward to more grace in this new legal year.

“Today’s celebration is significant in many respects. Speaking in particular about the judiciary of Oyo State, this is the first new legal year celebration we shall be observing since a product of the Oyo State Judiciary, which was inaugurated in 1976 was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the No.1 Judicial Officer in Nigeria.’