A group of ethnic youth leaders in the country has alleged that the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, is being behind the move to sack the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof, Mahmood Yakubu and stop the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

The youth leaders, under the aegis of the Nigerian Ethnic Youths Leaders Council (NEYLC), described the governor’s move as anti-democracy.

The NEYLC, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, made its position known in a statement by the Ohanaeze secretary-general and head of coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka.

The statement read, “Credible intelligence before us show that Governor Uzodinma is working surreptitiously with some other unscrupulous elements to achieve this evil agenda.

“We warn that if something urgent is not done to call them to order, Uzodinma and his conspirators can truncate our nation’s democracy with those unpatriotic moves.

“He knows for a fact that he and his party may not have their way if credible election is conducted in 2023.

“This is why he is running from pillar to post just to truncate the process already put in place by the commission.

“We urge all security agencies to beam their searchlight on the Governor and his activities.

“We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to also ensure that Uzodinma does not truncate his efforts aimed at ensuring credible 2023 election.”