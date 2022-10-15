The governorship Candidate of Labour Party (LP) in Kano state, Engr. Bashir Ishaq Bashir, on Friday said his party has concluded plans to send Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Ambassador Aminu Wali to political retirement in 2023.

The three politicians are leaders of their respective parties and have strong grip on Kano politics.

Engr. Bashir who spoke during Media Dialogue organized by the NUJ Kano Correspondents’Chapel accused the political leaders of not having the interest of the people at heart.

According to him, his campaign team are made up professionals who have the blueprints to bring back the lost glory of Kano as the commercial nerve of the North.

“In the last 20 years, we have leaders who came into power unprepared. Our leaders do not prioritised the priorities of the people. We will make sure that Kano is economically viable.,” he stated.

He further stated that, “in every society, and in times of great difficulties and challenges, there rises a group of committed and like-minded individuals who collectively resolve and tenacity surpasses the sum total of the monumental economic, social and moral decay of their society.