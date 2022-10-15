The founding national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Chekwas Okorie has lauded the judgement of the Court of Appeal that discharged and acquitted the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

He commended the three justices of the Court of Appeal who demonstrated courage, forthrightness, erudition and dispassion in delivering this historic judgment.

Chief Okorie appreciated the commitment, diligence and professionalism of the team that defended Kanu and appealed to the federal government to accept the verdict in the interest of peace and national unity.

“I further appeal to the president to seize the moment and use his special presidential dispensation to extend pardon to other detainees who are facing similar charges that are currently in various correctional facilities across the country.

“As we await the due compliance of the federal government with the judgment of the Court of Appeal by promptly releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the DSS facility, I fervently appeal to the jubilant population of the Nigerian society to celebrate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom responsibly,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the release of Nnamdi Kanu would usher in a new era of calm and security of lives and property, especially in the South East and South South of Nigeria.

He said one immediate benefit of the release of Kanu is the automatic stoppage of the economically debilitating stay-at-home every Monday in the South East, adding that the criminals who had been operating under the cover of IPOB pretending to be freedom fighters would now be isolated.