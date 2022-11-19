Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has said his administration has been running an inclusive government focused on building infrastructure that targets economic growth.

The governor, while speaking at the flagging off of the construction of the Oyo State Government (OYSG)-Shell Nigeria Gas Ltd (SNG) project, said it was to create a new gas distribution infrastructure network in the state.

Governor Makinde while performing the groundbreaking ceremony of the gas infrastructure development and distribution project, held at the Kilometre 10, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ibadan, said that his administration realised early enough that in order to engineer a modern Oyo State, it needed to engage the private sector and development agencies.

He added that projects embarked upon by his administration deliberately cut across all zones of the state, while having direct impact on all strata of the society.

According to the governor, when completed, the gas infrastructure project will deliver gas to industrial, manufacturing and commercial companies, adding that it will also serve new emerging industrial corridors and industrial parks/zones, Independent Power Projects, and provide stable power generation for industrial and residential use within the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “Yes, we promised Omituntun(breath of fresh air) and we are delivering Omituntun.

“Back in 2019, when we came into office, four years seemed like such a long time to many people. But we knew how short four years would be because of how much work we had to do. Our infrastructure deficit was huge. At the same time, resources were dwindling.

“Yet, we kept in clear focus the task of ensuring that Oyo State lived up to its moniker, ‘Pacesetter State.’

“We knew that to engineer a modern Oyo State, we must engage the private sector and development agencies. And now, look how far we have come. We have run very inclusive governance. Whether in Ibadan, Ogbomoso, Oke-Ogun, Oyo or even Ibarapa, you can point to state government projects in your zone.

“In fact, I have made it a point that when I meet people who say they are from Oyo State, I ask them where in Oyo. Once they name it, we can match their zone with a project.”