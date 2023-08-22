We’re Committed To An Open-door Policy, Says Water Resources Minister

The newly inaugurated Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, has assured Nigerians of his commitment to ethical values and an open-door policy in the discharge of duties.

The minister said this will encourage teamwork, regular interactions, and collaboration amongst members of staff and all stakeholders in the water sector.

Utsev gave the assurance in company of his Minister of State, Barr. Bello Muhammed Goronyo, during their official reception at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja after their swearing-in by the President Bola Tinubu.

While expressing gratitude to President Tinubu for entrusting him with the opportunity to serve Nigeria in this capacity, Utsev expressed commitment to prioritising staff trainings, promotions, and provision of necessary tools and equipment to enhance service delivery.

He added that it is expected that the management and staff of the ministry will reciprocate the efforts with renewed dedication to their official duties and responsibilities.

The minister said he would in no time acquaint himself on early tour of ongoing projects in the water sector and programmes to better understand their impact and contributions to the nation.

In his remarks, minister of state, Bello Muhammed Goronyo Esq, buttressed their readiness to utilise their wealth of experience and expertise to drive the execution of policies and programs for the accelerated development of Water and Sanitation in Nigeria.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, who received the ministers, emphasised on staff potential to foster innovation and collaboration that will enhance transformative changes within the ministry as well as dedication to working closely with both the minister and minister of state.