What’s your experience as a Muslim and leader in Imo State?

Sometimes our people, the Igbos, look at Muslims and get irritated, but actually, I’m an Igbo man, from Mbaise. I was born a Muslim. Growing up, I acquired both Islamic and western education. I’m a lawyer by profession both in Sharia and Civil Law. Let me tell you Sharia Law is nothing but the ten commandments given to Moses. This is also the process of life hereafter. We should not serve any other God, not kill, steal, be obedient to your parents, not covet, not commit adultery and the others. Sharia means when you commit any of the sins forbidden by God, it should attract punishment here on earth before the hereafter. Islam is not a new religion. When you believe in the oneness of the God of heaven and earth, and you believe He is the Alpha and Omega, and you believe in the prophets like David, Solomon, Moses, Jesus Christ, Mohammed, you are serving God. All of them are prophets and they come with one mission; believe in God and humanity to man. This is the meaning of Islam. You submit totally, all your affairs to the will of God. We have guiding principles and that is what is called sharia. Jesus Christ said He is the light and the way; it means if you follow his teachings and in the one who sent Him, that is the light and the way.

Can you give us an insight into the Igbo Muslim community in Imo State?

I’m a born Muslim. My father was the Imam of Eke Nguru Mosque in Aboh Mbaise local government area. We have several people who are Igbos and born into Islam. We have born Muslims, traditional rulers like Eze Emetuma of Umuoffor, Eze Shittu at Ogbaku, Eze Desmond Alli in Oguta, Prince Emetuma who is the traditional prime minister of his community at Mbieri and several others in different communities. One thing we all imbibe is peaceful coexistence in our communities because that is what Islam taught us that we must have good kinship to our people, which means charity begins at home. Unfortunately, our people don’t give listening ears but choose to listen to rumours and propaganda. Muslims fast Mondays and Thursdays all over the world. And when we do, we wouldn’t want to go against the wishes of God. We in Imo State as Muslims live in harmony with others. I practically bear the concerns of my kinsmen, the less privileged ones, to see that we live in harmony as Islam stipulates. We try to do charity, give out. Don’t just be receivers, we must learn to be givers to the needy, less privileged ones in the society.

As Muslims, we are enjoined to help people especially when they ask us in the name of Allah because He is the one who puts people in positions.

Do you experience ‘culture shock’ when you attend functions and it’s time for prayers and people expect you to remove your cap and you say I’m a Muslim? What has been your experience?

My attitude in prayer is a personal issue. Your concentration to the prayer is what matters most and not by removing of one’s cap. It doesn’t mean anything different. When I go to functions and people remove their caps, I compose myself in my heart because it is to God and not man. On my part, I don’t look at or mind people. I just concentrate on the prayer at hand. Being in a good relationship with my creator is what matters.

As a lawyer practicing in Imo State, do you handle only cases from Muslims or you represent others too?

Actually, the Quran in chapter 2, says God created us as men and women and made us tribes, colours, and the likes. It tells us that we are human beings first before religion. In my law practice, most of the cases I have handled are pro-bono (free cases) because I like visiting correctional centres and when I go there, I pay attention to everyone as human beings. In my sermon, I always tell my Muslim brothers that the purpose Allah created us is to worship Him. All your activities in life is part of worship, whether as a military officer, teacher, lecturer, pastor, imam, all of us are to worship God. This means, all that God expects from us is to be just in all our affairs. We must not discriminate against people so that it doesn’t lead you to hell. What the Creator wants from us is to be just, in all our affairs, whether you are a Christian, Muslim, traditional worshipper, just be just. The Prophet Mohammed (SAW) instructed us to be just even to animals at the point of slaughter. We should do it in the best way possible; treat it well because it is life that is leaving it. In my cases from the north to Asaba, and now here in Owerri, I give attention to everyone because we’re all humans first. It is God that will judge who will go to paradise or hell. He knows those who obey Him.

What has been your experience leading the Muslim community in Imo State, especially core Northerners who people assume are deeper in Islamic affairs in Nigeria?

I have been the chief Imam for a little above two years running. When you come to a place, you see the divisions but it is for you to settle in and fashion out ways to address them. You have to study the people and know what works there. A leader is like the wheel of an orphan. When I assumed office, guided by the Holy books, I was able to bring everyone together. I made everyone to understand the need for harmony. I don’t do hierarchy or favouritism because we are all equal before God. During Friday Jumat, I always enjoin everyone on life after death, and encourage them to pray, live just, because someday we will answer before God. Islam has taught us to live right. We preach peace all the time. I want our people to understand we are wired specially. We as Muslims follow the rules. If you also follow the rules, we will all live in peace. In Imo State, we are living in peace and the people understand that. I have a good relationship with the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria and others. We always have Reverend fathers visiting us, from the various universities around, coming here to know more about Islam. I always tell people to see Islam from us, and not outsiders. This is because when someone with temper exhibits it, some people may assume it is Islam but it is not. Rather, it is that person’s peculiar weakness because when he reacts negatively, if you check the Quran, you will not see it there. Rather, we mistake people’s personal way of life as Islam. I enjoin people not to judge such incidents as religion. It is nothing other than someone’s weakness.

As Chief Imam, have you lost anything as a result of your position? Can you do the things you used to do?

No, it has not denied me anything. It has even made me gain more knowledge through research so that I will know how to manage my own affairs and that of others. I go out to play football. I go to the gym every morning, but I always comport myself well and talk to people politely. I also try to resolve disputes calmly. As Chief Imam, it has improved my life and how I relate with people; no false airs (claims). I am always available to the people; I help them solve their problems. I enjoin people in different positions to always make themselves available to those they are leading.

Tell us about yourself apart from being a lawyer and Muslim leading the community in Imo State?

My late father, Alhaji Yusuf Njoku was the Imam of Eke Nguru Central Mosque; he married three wives. The first, a Fulani woman and they had three children. My mum is from Umuokirika in Ahiazu Mbaise and they had seven children. And the third wife is from Obowo also in Imo State. We are all practicing Muslims and we live in peace; ate from one pot and from the same tray. I started from the village in Ihitteafoukwu, then around 1985 my father took us to Maiduguri where I continued at El-Kanemi Primary School. I proceeded to the El-Kanemi College of Islamic Theology, a school owned by Syrian people. It was a boarding school. I had wanted to proceed abroad with Islamic studies but my guardian then, a Professor said no. He said I had acquired that and should explore so I proceeded to the University of Maiduguri to read Law. I went to the Nigerian Law School in Abuja and was called to the Bar. Afterwards, I moved to Nasarawa State to practice and even married there. Later, I moved to Asaba in Delta State and practiced for a year before I moved again this time to Owerri.

I work in Professor Francis Dike Chambers as a lawyer. Islam has taught us to relate well with people, have an open mind and be sincere. Honesty makes people respect and appreciate you. In fact, doing so, you can live with anybody in peace.

Your counsel on tolerance, respect, coexistence especially in the face of political happenings.

One of the teaching of the Prophet says, whoever believes in Allah should honour their neighbours. Your neighbour is someone who will be directly affected by your actions. So, anything that will bring others concerns should be avoided. Islam teaches us how to live with our neighbours, and it didn’t specify your Muslim neighbours, blood relatives or your friends. Rather, it said your neighbour; that person who may be affected by your negative actions.

We are trying to see how to educate ourselves to live in peace. Of course, I understand there are societal differences of understanding, religious differences, culture and tradition, and many more. But we must all understand that we came into this world empty-handed and will leave same way. If there’s anything God instructs us to do, we must do it because we will give account of ourselves before Him. For me, the most important thing is to be just and live in harmony with others. If you’re just then justice will always be your priority. It will help you set priorities and you won’t cheat or covet other people’s things.

We must shun religious, tribal and all other forms of bias. I have brothers and sisters and if they go wrong, I correct in love. If we start from ourselves, weigh it carefully within us and know if it hurts others, we will avoid lots of issues. Shun anything that offends or harms others. If your comments will offend, keep quiet. Don’t backbite and shun envy because God has His parameters for blessing people differently. If you understand these things, then you will know that we must operate in fairness.