The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has dismissed the federal government’s ‘No Work, No Pay’ directive, insisting that the union will not be intimidated by threats.

Advertisement

ASUU President Chris Piwuna stated this on Monday while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s programme, ‘Politics Today.’

He said the union remains united and would not succumb to what he described as the government’s attempt to divide the academic community.

Advertisement

“We don’t respond to threats, and nobody can threaten us,” Piwuna said.

Piwuna stated that all academic bodies, such as the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) and the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), were standing together in support of the strike.

“He is threatening us, writing to NAMDA and CONUA, telling them they can’t get their salaries. He wants to divide us, but we are united in this matter.

“CONUA is with us, NAMDA is with us, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) is with us, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) is with us. The polytechnics and colleges of education are also with us,” he said.

The ASUU president advised the minister of education, Dr Tunji Alausa, to focus on resolving the ongoing dispute instead of issuing threats.

“He has got something coming. He had better sit down and solve this problem, or he will fail in trying to divide us,” he added.

Piwuna also hinted that the union remained open to dialogue and was ready to engage with the federal government.

“Today, I received a call from the Minister of State for Labour. She said she had been directed to intervene and get this matter resolved. ASUU is willing. We are ready and available to discuss this matter once and for all,” the ASUU president added.

Strike: Academic Activities Grounded, Disrupts Final Semester Exams

The two-week warning strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has taken effect across public universities in Nigeria, disrupting final semester examinations.

It was gathered that some institutions reported partial compliance, while others have been completely shut down, with students stranded and expressing fears of delay in graduation.

The industrial action, which commenced yesterday, follows the expiry of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the federal government to address lingering issues affecting the university system.

These issues include unpaid Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), withheld salaries, and the non-implementation of renegotiated agreements.

At Yakubu Gowon University, Abuja, the chairman of ASUU, Dr Sylvanus Ugoh, confirmed to LEADERSHIP that the chapter had complied with the national directive and that its members would not attend class.

“Yes, we have joined the strike as approved by the national body,” he said.

Our correspondent gathered that academic activities were paralysed in most departments as lecturers withdrew from classes in adherence to the union’s directive.

Some students did not bother going to school, lamenting that lectures were unlikely to be held even if they did, as the union had already declared the strike.

A 300-level microbiology student who identified himself only as Victor and resides in Giri said he would not go to school until he verified from his friends that everything was in order.

“I didn’t go to school today, unlike most friends here. We will assess the situation to know if there is any need to attend classes tomorrow,” he said.

However, the school management has yet to issue a circular concerning the strike or whether lectures will continue.

Checks in other universities showed varying levels of compliance. At the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, activities continued, as it was gathered that the institution was currently conducting undergraduate examinations.

A final-year student, Mr Bem Abraham, said in an interview with LEADERSHIP that the school could not join the strike immediately due to the ongoing examinations.

“I will be writing my final paper tomorrow and will graduate. I’m sure after the examinations, the school will join the strike if the government fails to resolve the issue with ASUU,” he said.

At the University of Benin, the ASUU chapter issued a circular telling members that teaching, project or thesis supervision, departmental, faculty board, or Senate meetings, seminars, examinations, or inaugural lectures would be prohibited.

The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Lecturers, Bauchi, joined the nationwide strike despite the government’s threats.

The chairman of the ASUU chapter at the university, Dr Haruna Angulu, said the union fully complied with the national body’s directive on the strike.

Angulu affirmed that there would be no withdrawal from the strike until the union’s national leadership issues further instructions.

Although the university is on holiday, some activities are ongoing on campus.

At Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi (JOSTUM), it was gathered that the ASUU chapter was in a meeting to determine the next line of action when this report was filed.

On Sunday, ASUU president, Prof. Chris Piwuna, said the warning strike became inevitable after the government failed to demonstrate a genuine commitment to resolving outstanding issues despite several meetings and assurances.

NLC Backs ASUU Strike, Rejects FG’s ‘No Pay, No Work’ Rule

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared full support for the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)’s two-week warning strike.

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, the labour centre accused the government of failing to honour its agreements with university lecturers and of neglecting Nigeria’s public education system.

Ajaero said ASUU’s warning strike was a direct result of the Federal Government’s inaction and disregard for previously negotiated terms.

He described the action as both necessary and justified, insisting that the government, not the lecturers, had breached the terms of engagement.

The NLC also rejected the government’s threat to invoke the “No Work, No Pay” rule, arguing that it would distort the situation.

The NLC said it would not allow the government’s neglect to continue unchecked, warning that organised labour would take collective action if the situation persisted.

The statement reads: “The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is deeply concerned by the persistent crisis in Nigeria’s public education system, marked by chronic underfunding and a failure to honour agreements. The government refuses to implement voluntary agreements with lecturers and workers, undermining public tertiary institutions.

“The lecturers are willing to work, but by reneging on its commitments, the government has made it impossible for them to do so with the dignity and conditions their profession deserves. The core principle remains: ‘No Pay, No Work’.”

It called the federal government to immediately set aside its threats and address the core issues in the negotiated agreements with ASUU.

“The struggle of ASUU is our struggle. The fight for public education is a fight for Nigeria’s future. We will no longer allow these unions to stand alone. We demand that the federal government use this two-week window to present a concrete plan for fully implementing all agreements.

“The choice is clear: honour the agreements and salvage public education, or face the resolute and unified force of the entire Nigerian workforce,” he said

Federal Govt Enforces ‘No Work, No Pay’ Policy

Meanwhile, the federal government has directed all vice-chancellors of federal universities to enforce the “No Work, No Pay” policy against members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) currently participating in the ongoing strike.

In a circular dated 13th October, 2025, signed by the minister of education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, which LEADERSHIP sighted, the Ministry expressed dissatisfaction at ASUU’s decision to embark on industrial action despite the government’s repeated appeals for dialogue.

Strike Disrupts Final Semester Exams At FUD, SLU

The strike has disrupted the Federal University Dutse (FUD) final semester examinations in Jigawa State.

The disruption has left students, including finalists, angry and wandering around the campus. Some affected students were scheduled to complete their examinations by Wednesday, October 15.

According to Dr Salim Ahmad, chairman of the ASUU Federal University, Dutse chapter, the union was compelled to embark on the strike due to the inconsistency and failure of successive federal governments to abide by an agreement signed in 2017.

“Every teacher wants to be in the classroom, but we are always very concerned about the condition of teaching and learning,” Dr Ahmad said.

“What we have been agitating for is an improvement in the conditions of our universities, which the federal government promised but has failed to deliver since 2017.”

Similarly, the chairman of ASUU at Sule Lamido University (SLU), Kafin Hausa, Dr Mustapha Hussain, confirmed that the institution joined the nationwide warning strike to demand improved conditions of Nigerian universities.

TSU, Wukari Varsity comply With ASUU’s Directive

Academic activities have been paralysed at Taraba State University (TSU), Jalingo, and the Federal University of Wukari in compliance with the ASUU national body’s directive.

The ASUU leadership in the two universities have constituted a task force to ensure strict compliance.

Dr. Garba Mbave Joshua, the ASUU chairman in TSU, directed that no lecturer should be seen attending to students for any academic work during the period under review.

ASUU chairperson at the Federal University of Wukari, Dr Asabe Mercy Magoomya, who declined to comment on the development, said they were directed not to speak with the press.

Our correspondent gathered that Dr. Magoomya has directed members to stay away from the campus premises pending the directive of the union’s national body.

Students Fear Delayed Graduation

Academic activities have also been crippled at Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU) and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

At SAZU, lecturers have completely withdrawn their services, suspending all teaching and examination-related activities.

Shu’aibu Abubakar, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science, confirmed that union members were strictly observing the strike directive.

“There is total compliance. No lecturer reports to work, and all academic activities, including examinations, have been suspended until we receive further instructions from ASUU headquarters,” he said.

A final-year student from the Department of Economics, who preferred anonymity, expressed disappointment at the development.

“This strike is untimely. I just finished my exams and was hoping to graduate this year. If it lingers, it will delay my NYSC mobilisation. We are tired of starting and stopping. Our future is at stake,” he lamented.

When our correspondent visited the Yelwa Campus, classrooms were deserted, offices locked, and the usually busy walkways empty, with an eerie silence replacing the normal campus bustle.

Another student, Mohammed Yunusa, from the Faculty of Technology Education, said the strike had thrown his plans into disarray.

UNIJOS, PLASU Deserted As Lecturers Shun Classes

Lecturers at the University of Jos (UNIJOS) has joined the two-week warning strike declared by ASUU national secretariat.

The development has grounded academic activities in Bauchi and Naraguta campuses of the institution.

Prof Jurbe Joseph Molwus, chairman of ASUU, UNIJOS chapter, confirmed the development to our correspondent in a telephone interview.

Our correspondent who monitored the strike observed that lecture halls were empty, and there were no signs of teaching and learning or other academic activities.

Besides, the university’s main gate was partially closed, indicating limited access.

Only few students were on the campus.

Similarly, the usually crowded Multi-Purpose Auditorium (MPA) was also deserted, and the main entrance was firmly locked with a key.

In the same vein, the ASUU chairman, Plateau State University chapter, Dr Monday Hassan, confirmed to our correspondent on the phone that the branch had also complied with the directive by ASUU national leadership.

Academic Activities Grounded At Lokoja Varsity

Academic activities were halted on Monday at the Federal University Lokoja in Kogi State following the two-week warning strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) kicked off in the Institution.

Our correspondent gathered that union members were fully compliant at the two university campuses in Felele and Adankolo, as lecture halls remained deserted.

A lecturer who spoke with our correspondent in confidence said the strike is part of ASUU’s move to compel the federal government to honour the 2009 agreement and address other lingering issues affecting university education.

Speaking on the sidelines of the pre-convocation press briefing, the vice chancellor, Professor Olayemi Akinwumi, called on the government and ASUU officials to return to the negotiation table, saying it is only sincere dialogue and understanding between parties that can bring the desired solution.

UNIZIK Students Urge FG To Head ASUU Demands

Students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, have bemoaned the two-week warning strike and pleaded with the federal government to find a common ground to end the industrial action.

The chairperson of the ASUU, NAU, Comrade Innocent Nnubia, confirmed to LEADERSHIP in an interview at the union’s secretariat in the university that they had joined the warning strike “in compliance with the directive of ASUU’s National Executive Council.”

Two students of the institution, Ebuka Christian, a 300-level Library Information Science student, and Lilian Nwosu, his 200-level Radiography counterpart, have pleaded with both the federal government and ASUU to resolve the cause of the industrial crisis quickly.

Ebuka said: “We just resumed last week (Monday, 6th October). And I returned from Enugu. We are still settling down to start academic work, and this strike started.

KWASU Lecturers Join Strike, Set Up Monitoring, Enforcement Committee

The ASUU chapter at the Kwara State University, Malete, yesterday directed its members to join the strike.

At the end of the congress, the striking lecturers set up a 15-member Strike Prosecuting Committee(SPC) to monitor and enforce compliance by members.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, the ASUU- KWASU chairman, Prof. Shehu AbdulGaniyu Salau said they have commenced the warning strike at the institution.

ASUU Warning Strike in Force at FUT Minna, IBBU

In Niger State, the lecturers of the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna and the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU) Lapai have complied with the two-week warning strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

A LEADERSHIP finding revealed that the strike has taken its toll on the Federal University of Technology Minna, and the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, resulting in the suspension of ongoing examinations on both campuses.

Further findings also revealed that the new Abdulkhadir Kure University in Minna did not join the strike because the union is yet to establish a branch at the university.

It was, however, learnt that at FUT Minna and IBBU Lapai, the examinations, which began about two weeks ago to conclude the 2024/2025 academic session, have been halted in compliance with the strike.

The ASUU Chairman at FUT Minna, Professor Lukeman Oyewobi, and his counterpart at IBB University, Dr Galadima Bala, confirmed that they were fully complying with the strike as directed by the national body.

UMYU Joins ASUU Nationwide Strike in Katsina

At Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU), Katsina, ASUU Chairman Murtala Abdulahi confirmed that the institution has fully complied with the nationwide strike declared by the union.

Speaking during an interview with LEADERSHIP, the ASUU Chairman stated that academic staff at UMYU have joined the industrial action in solidarity with the national directive of the union.

During a visit to the school premises, students were seen carrying their bags and leaving the campus. They expressed disappointment over the sudden strike action, especially final-year students.

Students Stranded as EBSU Lecturers Stay Away from Lecture Halls

The ASUU strike has affected academic activities at Ebonyi State University (EBSU), as students who arrived on campus were unable to attend lectures, with most lecturers staying away from classes.

However, the same scenario was not witnessed at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, as the university is currently not in session.

Students were seen in clusters discussing the strike action at both the Permanent Site and the College of Agriculture (CAS) Campuses of Ebonyi University. Meanwhile, lecturers who were present on campus stayed in their offices but did not attend classes.

The Calabar Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, which includes Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Abia, and Ebonyi States, Dr Ikechukwu Inyenyi, stated that the union expects all universities to comply with the national directive. The demands include concluding the renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement, releasing the withheld three and a half months’ salaries, sustainable funding and revitalisation of public universities, and ending the victimisation of lecturers at LASU.

Academic Activities Running at UNIMAID

Academic activities are ongoing at the University of Maiduguri, where students are currently sitting examinations for the 2024/2025 end-of-semester session.

When contacted by LEADERSHIP regarding the ASUU position at the University of Maiduguri, Chapter Chairperson Dr Mohammed Sadisu Waziri stated that the chapter would hold an executive meeting, followed by a congress, in line with the national directive to suspend all academic activities.

Regarding the federal government’s “no work, no pay” threat, Waziri commented, “The government usually threatens workers whenever they want to enforce their rights.”

ASUU Grounds Academic Activities in UNICAL, UNICROSS

Academic activities were on Monday halted at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) and the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS), following the nationwide strike declared by ASUU.

The leadership of ASUU at both institutions has directed members to remain steadfast and resolute.

UNICAL ASUU Chairman, Dr Peter Ubi, declined to comment, stating, “The union bulletin being circulated has told our story. I will not say a word in that regard.”

Earlier, ASUU UNICROSS Branch Chairman, Dr Patrick Ushie, told LEADERSHIP via telephone that his members would down tools in solidarity with their colleagues in federal tertiary institutions due to the federal government’s failure to meet their demands.

KASU Joins ASUU Warning Strike as Students Receive Half-Day Lectures

Kaduna State University (KASU) has joined the two-week warning strike embarked upon by ASUU.

Our correspondent who visited the university’s main campus reports that some students received two lectures on Monday morning before ASUU officials halted further teaching.

Although there were no union officials available to comment, a student of Accounting, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “We received two lectures in the morning on Monday before the strike commenced in our school. I call on the federal government and ASUU to resolve their differences so that it will not affect our academic calendar.”

LEADERSHIP further observed that students remained in the university hostels, awaiting the next directive.

ASUU-ABU Joins Warning Strike

The ASUU chapter at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) has joined the two-week warning strike in compliance with the directive from the national body.

Comrade Haruna Jibril, the chapter chairman, confirmed after a congress meeting held at the main campus in Samaru, Zaria, that they are complying fully.

Although it was only the first day of the strike, he expressed optimism that compliance would be 100%.

A monitoring exercise at both the Samaru and Kongo campuses showed that students were idle in groups while classes remained empty.

Uncertainty at Gombe Campuses

Uncertainty surrounds university campuses in Gombe State following the 14-day warning strike declared by ASUU over the federal government’s failure to meet long-standing demands.

At the Federal University Kashere (FUK), students returning from vacation this week expressed concerns about potential disruptions to the academic calendar.

A 300-level student, Adam Isma’il, said, “I will just wait and see how things will go before resuming. I don’t want to waste transport money again.”

When contacted, Dr Abdulkadir, the ASUU spokesperson at the institution, declined to comment, stating, “Only the ASUU president can speak to the media on this issue.”

ASUU: FUBK in Total Compliance, Suspends Academic Activities

The Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK) was shut down on Monday in total compliance with the ASUU strike.

The branch chairman of ASUU, Dr Abdulrahman Yusuf Bashir, confirmed the closure and stated that lecturers had downed tools for the next two weeks, as directed by the national body.

ASUU Strike Grounds UNICAL, UNICROSS as Lecturers Down Tools

The ASUU strike has paralysed academic activities at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) and the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS).

The strike is a response to the federal government’s failure to meet ASUU’s demands, including implementing past agreements, releasing withheld salaries, and improving funding for public universities.

The union has instructed its members to suspend all academic engagements, including classes, conferences, and public lectures.

“We’re Used to Your Threats,” FULAFIA ASUU Tells FG, Joins Warning Strike

The ASUU branch at the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State, stated that it is not intimidated by the federal government’s “no work, no pay” policy.

Branch chairman, Dr Sunday Orinya, told journalists that the two-week warning strike would be strictly observed as directed by the national body.

ASUU’s Strike Paralyses Academic Activities in South-West Universities

Academic activities at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), and Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye — all in Ogun State — were suspended on Monday due to ASUU’s nationwide strike.

ASUU chapters in the three institutions held long congress meetings to deliberate on the directive from the national body.

Dr Adewale Ositoye, Chairman of the TASUED chapter, confirmed their participation in the strike. Sources at FUNAAB and OOU also confirmed their readiness to comply.

At FUNAAB’s Alabata campus on the outskirts of Abeokuta, student attendance was sparse, suggesting many had anticipated the strike.

OAU Joins ASUU Strike

Members of ASUU at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, joined the nationwide warning strike to press home their demands.

As regular academic activities for the new session had not yet commenced, only new students undergoing course registration were directly affected.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, Professor Anthony Odiwe, chairman of the ASUU OAU, criticised the federal government’s inaction on the union’s demands regarding service conditions, university autonomy, and funding.

He added, “The salaries of academic staff in Nigeria are the lowest in the world”, and stated that lecturers would endure any threats, including “no work, no pay”.

ASUU Members in Ondo Join Two-Week Warning Strike

ASUU members in Ondo State universities joined the nationwide warning strike on Monday.

Dr Bolu Oshodi, Chairman of the Adekunle Ajasin University (AAUA) ASUU chapter, confirmed, “We are currently on strike. Before this, we were on a local strike, so this is a case of a double strike for us now.”

Dr Oluwasola Rotimi of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OSUSTECH), added, “Every one of us is currently on strike throughout the federation. That was the resolution from the NEC.”