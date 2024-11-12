Yemi Olanrewaju, Enyimba International FC of Aba, chief coach, has rated his team as the best in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Olanrewaju said this was in view of their achievement in the league over the years.

“In spite of the poor result of today (Sunday), we are still among the top four in the league and we are also still competing in the CAF competition,” he said.

“We lost most of our key players last season and, in spite of that, we are still competing the way we are doing presently against the big teams in the league.

“Definitely, we are top there as the best,” Olanrewaju added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Enyimba drew goalless on Sunday with new league leaders Remo Stars FC of Ikenne in their match day 11 fixture in Aba.

The coach said he was therefore confident that his team would finish the ongoing NPFL well in spite of their recent challenges.

“Though we have lost a couple of home and away matches this season, the players will brace up to the challenge and do better and not want to lose another game.

“More special to us is the oriental derby against Abia Warriors in Umuahia on Sunday, and we will surely overcome,” the coach said.