Governor Yahaya Urged To Save Gombe Utd From Extinction

Ahead of the 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) commencement, Gombe State governor, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, has been urged to rescue the Gombe United Football Club with immediate release of funds and adequate supervision of the club.

The pioneer chairman of Gombe State Sports Commission and former commissioner of youth empowerment, Malam Farouk Yarma, made the passionate appeal in an open letter written to Governor Yahaya on Gombe United’s Poor Preparation for the 2023/24 Season, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP Sports, yesterday.

He expressed concern over the lack of adequate financial support from the state government, which he said has ultimately led to Gombe United’s sudden decline as most of the good players have left the club in search of greener pastures.

He urged the Governor to resist the temptation of relying on self-serving individuals by stepping in to rescue the club with release of funds and adequate supervision, saying it will do his political career no good, if Gombe United goes into extinction under his watch.

As a citizen of Gombe State and a passionate football enthusiast, as well as a club owner, I feel compelled to make known my views on the pressing issue of Gombe United Football Club’s inadequate preparation for the upcoming 2023\24 season.

“It is with great concern that I have observed the lack of adequate financial support from the state government, which has ultimately led to the club’s sudden decline. This decline will be detrimental to the good image of the state.

“The management of the club, due to lack of sufficient funds, has been rendered helpless and ineffective. Presently, the club lacks a competent technical crew, season kits as well as a dedicated bus for the players. Moreover, the departure of talented players for greener pastures has further exacerbated the team’s predicament.

“Your Excellency, while it is true that the management may have their shortcomings as individuals, it is crucial to recognize that Gombe United is more than just a collection of people. It embodies our heritage and identity. I implore you to take the necessary action to rectify this situation, thereby ensuring that history will look upon your efforts favourably.

Like I mentioned earlier, Gombe United is an embodiment of the state and should not be allowed to go into oblivion.

“Let us not succumb to the “pull him down syndrome” that seems to be ingrained in our DNA and perpetrated by evil doers.

“Your Excellency, please resist the temptation to rely on individuals who are self serving centered but step in and rescue the team with release of funds and adequate supervision.

Your Excellency, I make bold to say that it will do your political career no good, if Gombe United goes into extinction under your watch. This is my selfless and patriotic advice,” the letter read.