The 2023 House of Assembly Candidates’ Forum of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has declared that its members are now tired of playing opposition politics in the state.

The forum then appealed to the state Governor, Peter Mbah to join the APC and link them to the national political structure.

“With all humility and respect, we the undersigned APC, Enugu State, House of Assembly candidates during the 2023 general elections hereby passionately plead/appeal to you to favourably consider joining our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC),” they said.

The former candidates’ appeal came barely 48 hours after some stakeholders of the APC, under the Progressive Group led by a former chairman of the party, Dr Ben Nwoye endorsed President Bola Tinubu and Peter Mbah as their sole candidates for the 2027 general elections.

Coordinator of the Forum, Barrister Godwin Onwusi spoke on behalf of other candidates at a press conference in Enugu and told journalists that they had already forwarded a letter to the governor, requesting him to join the APC for the betterment of the state.

Onwusi stated that having watched the governor for just a little over two years, they came have concluded that his leadership and development polices aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“The quantum and unprecedented developmental strides you have brought to Enugu State within a short period of less than two years have actually renewed the hope of Ndi Enugu that, after all, government can work for the people,” he said.

He expressed optimism that Governor Mbah’s entrance into the APC will not only give it the strength required to win election in Enugu State but also make the State friendlier with the Federal Government, with its attendant benefits.

