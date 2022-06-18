The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), says it’s embarking on 40 quick-win projects, geared towards improving supply of power to franchise areas, especially to Metropolitan FCT.

A statement signed by the Managing Director of AEDC, Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi, on Saturday, said the projects range from deloading the overloaded feeders, to purchase of 81 new distribution transformers and repair of 78 existing ones.

He said that AEDC, which was also carrying out major maintenance on its 34 power transformers, is in various stages of discussions with some power developers capable of giving them within a few months, good level of embedded power generation.

According to him, the generation is to boost and complement whatever it gets from the National Grid.

”We assure you again that our sincere and much desired goal is to provide you with acceptable levels of power always.

“Our collective effort as a management team in the pursuit of this goal is not limited only to these interventions.

“We seek everyday new ways to achieve this objective very quickly and efficiently,” he said.

Fadeyibi said that AEDC is committed to seeing that in a matter of weeks to a few months, depending on the duration of these different projects, the power supply situation overall will be significantly improved.

He said that AEDC acknowledges the terrible and persistent poor state of electricity supply to consumers’ various homes and offices.

“We honestly feel your pains and trauma, and we plead for your continued understanding, while not absolving ourselves from responsibilities.

”We are in concert with other industry partners and stakeholders to address the broader problems of low generation and systems instability.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to strive towards meeting your expectations in having world class power supply in the Abuja franchise area,” he stated.