Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has said that the latest collapse of the national grid was a metaphor for everything that has gone wrong in Nigeria.

LEADERSHIP reported the latest system failure experienced by the national grid, resulting in nationwide blackout since about 6.49pm on Sunday to early Monday morning.

Former vice president Atiku, who took to his verified social media handles on Monday evening to react to the development, said he expected Nigerians to do the needful by voting out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election and enthrone a pathway for a New Nigeria.

Atiku wrote: “The darkness that has enveloped the nation in the last couple of days with the collapse of the national grid is a metaphor for the collapsing state of our nation: collapsing unity, collapsing security, collapsing economy, collapsing education, collapsing well-being and collapsing value of human life and dignity.

“My expectation is that Nigerians will collapse the ruling APC in kind via the ballot and enthrone a viable pathway for the New Nigeria of our dreams that will be united and stable, prosperous and awash with opportunities; secured and inclusive. As One, we can get it done. -AA”