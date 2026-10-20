The director-general of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, says the team is working tirelessly to ensure the Nigerian leader returns to power in 2027.

He stated this yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, when he led his campaign team on a courtesy call on Governor Nasir Idris at the Government House.

Yari said the council would work with all and sundry, including politicians, traditional rulers, political groups and other individuals, to ensure Tinubu secures both votes and 25 per cent across the 36 states of the federation to become victorious.

“That’s why we went to some states in the country, met with traditional rulers, including the Sultan of Sokoto and other stakeholders, to solicit the people’s support for the President’s re-election in the forthcoming general elections, he said.

“Today, we are in Kebbi State; we have seen how a crowd of APC supporters, traditional rulers and other groups received us warmly, which shows that APC under Governor Idris is one and working in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the DG added.

He commended the warm reception they received in Kebbi and assured that the state would ensure that President Tinubu, Governor Idris, and APC candidates return to power in 2027.

Yari, however, noted that the Tinubu administration is committed to ending the banditry activities inherited from the immediate past government.

At Abdullahi Fodio Palace in Gwandu Emirate, Yari informed the four traditional rulers who received his team that they were there to seek their blessings for the tasks ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He told them his team will go round to the remaining three emirate Councils in Kebbi State to seek the same blessings from their subjects.

Governor Nasir Idris, in his response, expressed his happiness at the campaign train’s visit and assured them that Kebbi State will deliver massive votes and the required percentage for all APC candidates, from President Tinubu down to state assembly members.