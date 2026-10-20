By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah And Felix Igbekoyi, Igho Oyoyo, Samson Elijah

One can only imagine how former Governor James Ibori must feel, having lost three prominent members of his Executive Council within just a few years. This death comes in quick succession following those of Prof. Amos Agbe Utuama, Deputy Governor to Uduaghan, and Chief Sir Benjamin Sunday Elue, Deputy to former Governor James Ibori.

On Monday, Uduaghan died in the early hours. Aged 71, a few days before his 72nd birthday. He served as Governor of Delta State from 2007 to 2015. A statement signed by his son, Toju Anire Uduaghan, on behalf of the family said the ex-governor died on Monday.

Uduaghan served as Commissioner for Health from 1999 to 2003 and Secretary to the State Government from 2003 to 2007 before becoming governor in May 2007. He served two terms, leaving office in 2015.

His smiles were not hidden when he was called “Asamaigor”. He loved people, and he loved life. He never discriminated. He was a good Governor. One who knew most journalists by name. He was always eager to assist and appreciate goodwill support. Very compassionate and philanthropic in nature.

In his time, children enjoyed free rides to and from schools. Civil servants, business people and daily hustlers enjoyed the cheapest transportation – the City Bus. House rents were modest. Every one of his functions was an opportunity to feed Deltans.

On several occasions, news filtered in that the former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, was dead, but it always turned out to be a hoax, prompting some observers to ask, “Who wants Uduaghan dead?” But on Monday, the family confirmed that the man mostly addressed as the Asamaigo has passed on at the age of 71.

He came into the limelight when he served as Commissioner for Health, before he was appointed Secretary to the State Government, and the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, took over from him.

If you have ever travelled from Koko Port to Abigborodo by speedboat, canoe, or any other means, you will always appreciate that Dr Uduaghan was Governor of Delta State. The former Governor hailed from Abigborodo, an island previously inaccessible by road. Dr Uduaghan deployed state resources to build several bridges, enabling motor vehicles to drive directly into Abigborodo.

Most people are aware that he assembled a top-tier Economic Team, which included Evelyn Ndali Oputu of the Bank of Industry and financial expert Bismarck Rewane, to mention but two. He had ambitious programmes that he believed would transform Delta State, including functional seaports in Koko and Warri, an industrial park in Warri, and parks in Udu and Ogwashi-Uku.

He believed that if the Warri Industrial Park were functional, goods could be moved seamlessly through the Warri Port, Osubi Airport, and the Asaba International Airport, which he initiated. To facilitate the smooth movement of goods from the Warri Industrial Park to the airport, he commenced the dualisation of the Asaba–Ughelli Expressway, dividing it into Sections A, B, and C.

One might overlook his free maternal healthcare scheme, his efforts to ensure Delta was safe from bandits, his administration’s automatic scholarships for First Class graduates, the massive recruitment of teachers, and other initiatives he described as “low-hanging fruit”. However, one thing is certain: he boldly opened up Warri.

Prof. Chike Okolocha, who served as Commissioner for Lands and Survey during Governor James Ibori’s administration, once described Warri in an interview as an “urban slum”. Former Governor Uduaghan constructed dual carriageways on roads that had previously been considered mere bypasses or access tracks.

He put his reputation on the line to ensure that Shoprite was established in Asaba and Warri, that the new Government House complex was completed and moved into, and that the first flyovers in Asaba and Warri were constructed, among other achievements.

Today, the Warri North APC, where he hails from, had gathered in huge numbers at the Council Chairman’s Quarters, the venue of the crucial meeting called by the party to brainstorm and strategise to strengthen party unity and collaborate to enable the party in the area to achieve greater success in the forthcoming general election in 2027.

It was at the moment of commencing the opening prayer at the meeting that Hon. Evangelist Prince Michael Diden, aka Ejele, rose and broke the sad news of the late governor’s passing, bringing all other proceedings at the meeting to a halt. A minute of absolute silence was then called to honour the late number one citizen of the state.

Furthermore, in the wake of this unfortunate development, the state party chairman of the APC, Chief Solomon Arienyeka, in his wisdom, announced an abrupt end to the meeting and called for a motion of adjournment.

Uduaghan, former governor of Delta State, has been described as a leader who revolutionised governance at the subregional level through innovative policies and programmes that demonstrated states’ capacity to significantly impact citizens’ lives.

Chike Ogeah, who served as Commissioner for Information during Dr Uduaghan’s second term, made this assertion while reacting to the transition of the former governor in the early hours of Monday.

“His major preoccupation was always what to do to improve the quality of life of the people and residents of Delta State. The late governor measured societal development primarily by the living standards of the people, which drove him to develop innovative programmes to make life worthwhile for residents.

Oborevwori, Dafinone, others pay tributes

Meanwhile, Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Senator Ede Dafinone, who represents Delta Central Senatorial District and Delta State House of Assembly (DSHA), Speaker and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, Hon. Dennis Guwor, have expressed sadness over the death of former Governor Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, CON, describing him as a detribalised leader whose contributions to the development of the state would not be forgotten.

In a condolence message issued by Oborowori’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the Governor sympathised with the late governor’s wife, Roli, his children, the entire Uduaghan family, the Itsekiri nation and Deltans over the painful loss.

The governor recalled Uduaghan’s years in office, noting that he made significant contributions to the state’s infrastructure development. He described the former governor as a leader who looked beyond ethnic differences and worked for the overall development of Delta State.

Oborevwori said Uduaghan’s years in public service had left a good mark on the state, adding that his death was a loss to Delta and the country at large. He prayed for the peaceful repose of the former governor’s soul and asked God to comfort his wife, children, family members, the Itsekiri nation and all those grieving his death.

Senator Ede Dafinone also mourned the death of Uduaghan, describing him as a distinguished statesman whose contributions to the development of the state will remain indelible. Dafinone, in a condolence statement issued on Monday, expressed profound sadness over the former governor’s death, describing it as a great loss to Delta State and Nigeria.

He noted that Uduaghan’s years of service as Commissioner for Health, Secretary to the State Government and two-term governor reflected his commitment to public service and good governance. According to the senator, the former governor will be remembered for his inclusive leadership, infrastructural development and efforts to promote unity and peaceful coexistence among the diverse ethnic groups in Delta State.

Dafinone said Uduaghan’s legacy of service transcended political and ethnic boundaries, adding that his contributions to the state’s development would continue to be remembered.

“His years as Commissioner for Health, Secretary to the State Government and two-term Governor reflected his commitment to public service and good governance,” the senator said.

The lawmaker extended his condolences, on behalf of his family and the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, to Uduaghan’s wife, Deaconess Roli Uduaghan, his children and the entire Uduaghan family. He also commiserated with Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, the Delta State Government and the Itsekiri nation over the loss.

Dafinone prayed that Almighty God would grant the bereaved family and the people of Delta State the strength to bear the loss and grant the deceased eternal rest.

Also, Guwor has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan. In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nkem Nwaeke, Guwor said the death is a great and painful loss to Delta State and the nation, particularly at a time when his experience and counsel as an elder statesman remain invaluable.

“His Excellency, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan was a passionate leader whose vision and policies contributed to the development of Delta State and positively affected the lives of many people. His passing is a great loss to the state and the nation,” he said. Guwor, on behalf of his family, the people of Warri South-West Constituency and the Delta State House of Assembly, extended heartfelt condolences to his wife, Mrs Roli Uduaghan, his children, the entire Uduaghan family, his friends, political associates and the people of Delta State.

He urged them to take solace in the enduring legacies he left behind.

“On behalf of the Delta State House of Assembly, I extend our deepest condolences to the family of our departed former governor and the entire people of Delta State. We share in their grief over the loss of this distinguished elder statesman and pray that God grants the family and all those mourning the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Guwor said.

The Speaker noted that Uduaghan’s place in Delta’s political history is secure, having served as Commissioner for Health from 1999 to 2003, Secretary to the State Government from 2003 to 2007, and Governor from 2007 to 2015. He prayed for the peaceful repose of the former governor’s soul.

Tinubu, Governors Mourn Uduaghan, Commiserate With Family, Deltans

President Bola Tinubu and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have mourned the passing of former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, extending condolences to his family and the people of Delta State.

Uduaghan reportedly died at the age of 71 following a brief illness.

In a condolence message on Monday, President Tinubu described the late former governor as a public servant whose leadership was devoted to the development of Delta State and service to Nigeria.

The President recalled that Uduaghan served as Commissioner for Health and Secretary to the Delta State Government before he was elected governor in 2007.

He said Uduaghan’s two-term tenure, which ended in 2015, placed him at the centre of the state’s political and developmental journey.

According to Tinubu, the former governor pursued initiatives to improve infrastructure, healthcare delivery, and the overall welfare of the people of Delta State during his tenure.

The President added that Uduaghan remained active in the state’s political and socio-economic landscape after leaving office, contributing to democratic governance and public service in Nigeria.

“His passing is a great loss to his family, his community, Delta State, and the nation at large,” Tinubu said.

He urged the people of Delta State to draw strength from the late governor’s years of service and the enduring relationships he built across the country’s political and social landscape.

On behalf of his family, the Federal Government and the people of Nigeria, Tinubu extended his condolences to Uduaghan’s wife, Roli; his children; his cousin and former Delta State Governor, James Ibori; as well as his friends and political associates.

He prayed that God would grant the deceased eternal rest and comfort all those mourning him.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, expressed deep sorrow over Uduaghan’s death, acknowledging his years of public service and his role in the administration of Delta State.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, the Director of Media and Strategic Communications of the NGF Secretariat, the forum said Uduaghan’s years in office represented a significant chapter in the state’s governance history.

The NGF noted that the former governor was involved in advancing Delta State’s development priorities and public administration during his tenure from 2007 to 2015.

The forum acknowledged the responsibilities he undertook in leading the state, saying his death was a moment of grief for his family, associates and the wider community.

It extended heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as to others mourning his passing, and expressed solidarity with the people of Delta State during this difficult period.

The NGF also expressed hope that memories of Uduaghan’s life and service would bring comfort to those affected by his death.

The forum honoured his memory and recognised his place in the history of governance in Delta State, and wished those grieving his loss strength and fortitude during the period of mourning.

CAN Mourns Uduaghan, Hails His Role In National Unity

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has mourned former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, and commended his efforts to promote dialogue, build confidence, and preserve national unity during a period of political tension in the country.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, expressed the association’s condolences to Uduaghan’s family, the Delta State Government and people, as well as others grieving his death.

In a statement released on Monday, Okoh said the former governor made notable contributions to public service and nation-building, particularly through his commitment to dialogue and to promoting peaceful engagement.

He said Uduaghan’s role in fostering understanding during a period of heightened political tension remained worthy of recognition.

“His commitment to dialogue, confidence-building and the preservation of national unity remains worthy of commendation,” Okoh said.

The CAN president described the former governor’s death as a loss to his family and those who valued his contributions to the country.

He prayed that God would comfort the bereaved family and all those mourning the deceased, and grant him eternal rest.

Natasha Mourns Former Delta Governor Uduaghan, Describes Death As Profound Loss

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has expressed profound grief over the reported death of former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, describing his passing as a painful loss to his family, the people of Delta State and the nation.

Uduaghan reportedly died on Monday, 19 October 2026, according to information contained in the condolence statement.

In a statement issued to journalists on Monday in Abuja, the senator described the deceased as a revered patriarch, elder statesman and public servant whose life was marked by devotion to his family and contributions to the development of Delta State.

She said his death had created an irreplaceable void in the lives of his loved ones and others who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Words are painfully inadequate to express the depth of my sorrow at the passing of His Excellency, Dr Chief Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan. His death is a profound loss, and my heart goes out to the entire Uduaghan family at this incredibly difficult moment,” she said.

The senator noted that losing a family patriarch was particularly painful, as it meant saying goodbye to a beloved figure whose presence, counsel and memories had become an integral part of the family’s history.

“Today, we mourn not merely the passing of a distinguished former governor, but the loss of a father figure, a revered elder and a man whose presence meant so much to those privileged to know him,” she added.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said the pain of such a loss was difficult to express in words, particularly for a family confronted with the departure of someone whose life and influence had been woven into its history.

The senator also acknowledged Uduaghan’s contributions to public administration and governance, noting that his career placed him at the centre of Delta State’s political and developmental affairs for several years.

Uduaghan served as Delta State Commissioner for Health from 1999 to 2003 and Secretary to the State Government from 2003 to 2007 before becoming governor in 2007.

He governed the state for two consecutive terms, leaving office in 2015 after eight years at the helm.

Reflecting on his years in public service, Akpoti-Uduaghan said the significance of a public figure’s life extended beyond the period spent in office to include the relationships, memories and contributions left behind.

“Public office eventually comes to an end, but the memories of a life devoted to service endure. As we grieve his departure, we must also give thanks to God for the years He granted him, the responsibilities he discharged and the legacy he leaves behind,” she said.

She expressed hope that his legacy would remain a source of strength and consolation to his family and others mourning his death.

The senator extended her condolences to the deceased’s relatives, friends, associates, former colleagues and other Nigerians affected by the loss.

She urged the bereaved family to draw strength from their cherished memories of the former governor, while praying for divine comfort and the fortitude to endure the difficult period.

“To the Uduaghan family, I pray that the Almighty God will grant you the fortitude to bear this painful loss. May He give you the strength to endure the days of grief, the peace to find comfort in cherished memories, and the grace to celebrate a life that has left an indelible mark on those who knew him,” she said.

She concluded with a prayer for the peaceful repose of the deceased’s soul.

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” the senator added.

The announcement of the former governor’s death was reportedly made on behalf of the family by Toju Anire Uduaghan, who described him as a beloved father, brother, uncle and patriarch.

According to the family statement, his passing had left relatives devastated, with the deceased remembered as a source of strength and a respected elder whose presence would be deeply missed.

The family also expressed gratitude to Almighty God for his life and years of service, while seeking divine comfort for relatives, friends, associates, former colleagues and others mourning his death.

For the Uduaghan family, his reported passing represents not only the loss of a prominent public figure but also the departure of a beloved patriarch whose memories, values and influence will remain cherished.