Members of the National Assembly from Kwara State, on Monday, said that they were yet to receive the federal government’s food palliatives.

The federal lawmakers made the clarification in a statement jointly signed by Senator Salihu Mustapha (Kwara Central), Senator Lola Ashiru (Kwara South) and Senator Sodiq Umar (Kwara North).

The trio said that the clarification became imperative in view of “obvious misinformation” in some quarters that the federal government palliatives have been disbursed to individual legislators and were either been hoarded or diverted.

The lawmakers said that while it was true that the federal government has approved allocation of food palliatives through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to be disbursed to various constituencies through the individual members of the National Assembly, the disbursement was still being awaited.

“For the avoidance of doubt, neither the three Senators, representing Kwara Central, Kwara South and Kwara North, nor members of the House of Representatives representing the federal constituencies of the state, have received a single grain of the much-talked about FGN food palliatives so far.

“We therefore urge members of the public to disregard in its entirety the misinformation being peddled by the purveyors of fake news in the state.

“As the representatives of the people, we are irrevocably committed to the principles of transparency and accountability. We therefore assure our various constituents of adequate and timely information on the FGN food palliatives as soon as they are disbursed by the ministry,” the lawmakers added.