Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said the Dr. Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigeria Law School in Port Harcourt has been structured to be a self-sustaining institution in Nigeria.

To achieve that mandate, Wike yesterday handed over the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of an adjoining property to the campus, which was acquired by the state government to the chairman of the Council of Legal Education, Chief Emeka Ngige (SAN).

The presentation was made when the governor conducted Ngige as well as the director-general of Nigeria Law School, Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma (SAN) and other dignitaries round structures within the Law Campus that were completed and ready for formal handover.

He stated that the acquisition of the adjoining property to the campus will enable the operators of the campus to use them for sundry commercial and revenue generating activities in order to meet the financial needs of the Law School in Port Harcourt.

Wike said, “We are using this opportunity to present the Certificate of Occupancy of the property we have acquired and paid for by the Rivers State government for the Nigeria Law School, Dr. Nabo Graham Douglas, Port Harcourt Campus to you (Chairman).

“We are giving the property to you for the purposes of making some revenue to run this campus. Whatever revenue derived is to be utilised for this campus alone.

“Very soon, the state attorney-general and commissioner for justice and the director-general will meet to prepare a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). It will ensure that you won’t take revenue from here to subsidise other campuses. Any money you make here, put it here on this campus.”

The governor stated that with the construction work on all the structures in the campus now completed, the state government awaits the Council of Legal Education to choose a date when they desire the campus be formally handed over to them.

Responding, Ngige said they were on inspection of the facility and were amazed at what they had seen.

Ngige said, “Last 27th July 2021 was when we came for the foundation laying ceremony and His Excellency promised that this project will be delivered in one-year. Behold, today is June 27th, not up to July yet and he had delivered.

“Recalled that when we were doing the ground breaking ceremony, His Excellency promised that every month he will give this campus N10 million for four years, and will be given in advance, that is about N480 million to run this institution.

“When I learnt that he had acquired adjoining property; houses, shopping malls and other business facilities for the Law School to rent out to raise revenue to run this institution. I can tell you it is unparalleled.”

On his part, Chiroma described the campus as the best and mother of all law campuses in Nigeria.