The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has revealed that over N300 billion has been invested in various projects, commending President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to infrastructural development.

Wike, who made this known yesterday during the commissioning of 19 kilometres of road in Paikon—Kore—Ibwa road in Abuja, said that ongoing and completed projects reflect the administration’s focus on the city and satellite towns.

The minister, who said that Gwagwalada is a beneficiary of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, also announced that N22 billion has been committed to the Aguma Palace Road and other critical infrastructure in the area, with commissioning slated for May 2025.

“Mr President is focused on developing Abuja city and the satellite towns. This road alone (19 kilometres road in Paikon-kore- Ibwa) received N8.5 billion, demonstrating his commitment to equitable development,” Wike stated.

Wike further disclosed the renovation of five secondary schools in Gwagwalada, including the prestigious School for the Gifted and Government Secondary School Giri, valued at N16.5 billion.

He stressed the administration’s resolve to enhance security, mentioning establishing new police divisions in the area.

The minister also directed the Satellite Town Development Department (STDD) to prioritise the construction of a bridge in Gwagwalada and ensure its inclusion in the 2025 statutory budget.

“This bridge is vital for the community, and I assure you it will be captured in the next budget,” Wike said.

The minister also acknowledged the National Assembly’s role in facilitating the FCT’s progress and expressed gratitude to the Senate and House Committees on Appropriation for their unwavering support.

“I want to thank the National Assembly for their cooperation, which has enabled us to achieve so much within a short time,” Wike said.

Wike highlighted other significant projects, including new police divisions and enhanced security measures across the FCT.

He urged residents to support the administration’s efforts, emphasising that the investments will uplift livelihoods and improve the quality of life.

The minister further reiterated President Tinubu’s vision of an FCT where development reaches every corner, calling on local leaders to work in synergy with the administration.

“Together, we are building a capital that serves everyone, ensuring that no community is left behind,” Wike concluded.

Earlier, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, the FCT Minister of State, lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and FCT Minister Barr. Nyesom Wike prioritises infrastructure projects that foster connectivity and economic growth.

Describing the road as “a symbol of progress,” Mahmoud highlighted its significance in enhancing mobility and boosting local commerce.

She also commended the contractors, engineers, and workers for their diligence and professionalism, which ensured the project was delivered to high standards.