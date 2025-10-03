The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, has declared that the Nigerian Navy has successfully dismantled piracy and other maritime criminal activities in the country’s waters, resulting in increased oil production and restored investor confidence in the maritime sector.

Vice Admiral Ogalla made this known during a regimental parade held in his honour at the Nigerian Military School (NMS), Zaria, Kaduna State — his alma mater — where he also commissioned several projects and addressed the student body.

The Naval Chief said since he assumed office, the Navy had recorded significant operational successes, with Nigeria’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) remaining piracy-free since 2022.

“Our determination from the onset was clear – to turn the tide against those criminal elements bringing insecurity into our maritime environment. And I am proud to say we have achieved that,” he said.

“The results are evident, especially in improved oil production and the elimination of piracy in our waters.”

Vice Admiral Ogalla noted that the Navy’s proactive operations, particularly Operation Delta Sanity, in collaboration with other security agencies and maritime stakeholders, have led to the dismantling of criminal networks involved in crude oil theft, illegal refining, and other maritime crimes.

He said these efforts have not only improved national revenue but also repositioned Nigeria as a secure destination for maritime investment.

“These operations have restored confidence in our maritime environment. Oil production has improved, revenues have gone up, and investors can now see Nigeria as a safer maritime hub,” he stated.

The CNS described maritime security as a national imperative, noting that Nigeria’s economic stability hinges on the protection of its oil assets.

“The Nigerian Navy, by its mandate, is the guardian of our maritime environment. That means defending the nation’s territorial integrity and sovereignty at sea,” he said.

“By improving security, we are directly strengthening Nigeria’s economy, because oil is still our major source of revenue.”

Ogalla attributed the Navy’s achievements to the resilience and commitment of naval personnel across various commands, whom he praised for their sacrifice and professionalism.

“I salute the gallant officers and ratings who have put in the hard work. Without their commitment, we would not be celebrating these achievements.”

He, however, stressed the need for sustained vigilance, warning that criminal networks remain adaptive and security agencies must remain steps ahead through technology, intelligence, and continuous training.

Reflecting on his visit to NMS, the CNS described the moment as an emotional homecoming, expressing gratitude to the institution that shaped his formative years.

“It is with a deep sense of honour and nostalgia that I stand before you today, not just as the Chief of Naval Staff but as a proud product of this great alma mater. This noble institution shaped the foundation of my character, resilience, and leadership,” he stated.

Vice Admiral Ogalla rounded off his visit by tying the Navy’s recent successes at sea with the nation’s broader economic rebound, noting: “We’ve turned the tide against pirates. We’ve improved oil production. And by doing so, we are securing Nigeria’s future.”

As part of his contributions to the school, Ogalla commissioned a block of six modern classrooms equipped with smart boards and contemporary learning aids, stating that the intervention was aimed at promoting academic excellence.

“This reflects my belief that learning must evolve with the times. These facilities will equip the Boys with the tools to excel academically and prepare for the future.”

He also pledged to deepen collaboration between the Nigerian Military School and the Navy’s own military institution in Ikot Ntuen, Akwa Ibom State, in order to strengthen military education and discipline among youths.

Ogalla commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General O.O. Oluyede, for renovating the Boys’ Lines and other key infrastructure within NMS. He also praised the Ex-Boys Association for their consistent support in developing the institution.

In his remarks, the Commandant of NMS, Brigadier General Owoicho Ejiga, described the CNS’s visit as a historic milestone that would inspire the students and reinforce the school’s legacy of excellence.

“This visit and the commissioned projects will continue to transform NMS into a modern centre of discipline, patriotism, and academic distinction,” he stated.