Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have rescued five kidnapped persons, who were abducted recently by yet-to-be identified armed criminals in Wukari local government area of Taraba State.

It was reported that seven persons were whisked away on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at Kasuwan Shanu along Wukari-Zaki Biam Road to an unknown destination.

ASP James Lashen Saminu, the Taraba State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, in a statement issued to newsmen in Jalingo, the state capital, said the successful operation was in collaboration with the Nigeria Army.

The statement read in part: “on 2/10/2025, at about 10:35hrs, information was received through a phone call that on the same date, at about 2210hrs, a red Toyota Carina II with registration number BSA 766AE, driven by Terna Gbaya ‘m’ of Zaki-Biam, carrying seven passengers, was stopped by unknown armed men who moved the passengers out and forced them into the bush.

“Upon receiving the distress information, the DPO Wukari Division mobilised his men in collaboration with the military, visited the scene, and gave the abductors a hot pursuit, which made them release five occupants who were subsequently rescued by the joint team.”

Those rescued from the suspected kidnappers included: Musa Adamu, male, of Tella, Gassol local government, and Comfort Iyofar, female, of Vasse, Wukari all from Taraba State, while Rose Sor, female, of Kyuwande local government, Lydia Vyiashima, female, of Kwanshisha local government, Terna Gbaya, male, of Zaki-Biam, all from from Benue State.

The statement further stated that, “efforts are ongoing to track down the culprits for the possible rescue of the other victims and their arrest.”

The Taraba State Commissioner of Police, Betty Enekpen Isokpan Otimenyin, commended the gallant officers involved in the operation and assured the public that the command will spare no effort in ensuring the safety and security of all residents in Taraba State.