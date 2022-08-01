Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship is a deliberate effort to promote a meritocratic culture and build leadership capacity.

El-Rufai pointed out that ‘’this requires selecting the fellows by merit, ensuring a diverse mix and exposing the fellows to a rich and varied programme.’’

‘’The programme immerses fellows in the daily work of governance in government agencies, lectures and seminars on leadership and working trips.

‘’The Speaker Series enable them to share from the experiences and insights of leaders in government, business and other endeavours,’’ he added.

The governor made this known at the Graduation Ceremony of the Fourth Cohort of the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship which held at Government House on Saturday, 23rd July 2022.

El-Rufai pointed out that the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship ‘’ is a Kaduna State Government programme, not a Nasir El-Rufai programme. It is embedded in our laws and it will continue under successive administrations.’’

According to him, 70 young persons have successfully completed the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship since inception in 2018, adding that ‘’the fellows have responded with passion, capacity, and thoughtfulness to the opportunities this fellowship has provided for them.’’

‘’Every set of fellows has so far responded admirably to this unique opportunity. They have left positive impressions in the agencies they have served in. The distinguished leaders that have interacted with them have commended their interest, curiosity, knowledge and desire to learn,’’ he added.

The governor challenged the graduating fellows ‘’to take the KIF spirit into everyday life. We wish you well and hope that you will never stop reading, reflecting, learning, and innovating with courage to make the world a better place.’’

El-Rufai thanked all the members of the carefully selected and independent Governing Board for an excellent job in running the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship.

‘’The Steering Committee continues to do an excellent job of supporting the Governing Board, and I thank all the members for their efforts.

‘’We acknowledge the hard work of the KIF Secretariat in running the programme, and the stellar performance of Zainab Mohammed and her team.

‘’We are also indebted to the prominent citizens who have spared their time, pro bono, to share their life and professional experiences with our fellows during the Speaker Series. They have provided incredible insights into life which these young persons will long cherish,’’ he added.