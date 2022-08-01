Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has reiterated that the entire All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are behind the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The governor equally disclosed in a live media chat which was aired in all Kaduna based radio stations, that they support Tinubu’s decision to select Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

El-Rufai said that Tinubu’s track record as governor of Lagos state is impressive and ‘’we believe that he will replicate what he did at the national level, when he becomes president.’’

The governor also said that Senator Kashim Shettima is a worthy choice as running mate because he implemented a lot of developmental projects, at the height of the Boko Haram insurgency, as governor of Borno state.

El-Rufai also pointed out that both Asiwaju Tinubu and Senator Shettima supported successors who continued from where they stopped, to national acclaim.

According to him, the dissonance about the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of APC is mere hypocrisy because ‘’when we board an air plane, we don’t ask which faith the pilot professes, all we want is to land safely.

‘’Likewise, when we go to a doctor when we are sick, all we want is to get well and go about our normal lives. The same thing when you take you child to school, all you want is for him or her to be taught properly, you don’t care whether the doctor or teacher is a Muslim or Christian,’’ he argued.

The governor pointed out that as private individuals, Nigerians hire the best to either work for them or hire their services but when it comes to government appointment, they resort to arguments about the candidate’s faith.

El-Rufai recalled that when he chose Dr Hadiza Balarabe as his running mate, the decision was purely based on her competence but ‘’the choice was roundly criticized by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).’’