Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has hailed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, for her developmental projects in rural communities, describing her as a model of effective leadership.

In video post on Facebook shared on Wednesday by Sheikh Gumi, it shows Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan commissioning a series of community projects, including a new model primary and secondary school at a Fulani settlement in Osara, Ajaokuta Local Government Area, as well as the flag-off of a health clinic and boreholes in the area.

Accompanying the shared video, Gumi wrote the caption, “What men don’t do, women do better.”

The comment has since stirred reactions across social media, with many Nigerians expressing surprise at Gumi’s rare public praise of a politician, particularly a female politician, given his often divisive stance on national issues.

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a retired military medical officer and son of the late Sheikh Abubakar Mahmud Gumi, has long been a controversial figure in national discourse. He is best known for his controversial mediation efforts with armed bandit groups operating across northern Nigeria, efforts he insisted were aimed at achieving peace through dialogue rather than force.

While some have commended his peace advocacy, many Nigerians, including security analysts and government officials, have criticised his approach, arguing that his repeated calls for amnesty and negotiations with armed groups risk legitimising criminality.

His latest statement praising Natasha Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s work in Fulani communities has, however, drawn attention for a different reason, its tone of admiration and its focus on development rather than conflict.