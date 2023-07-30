When Sports Hugs Diplomacy

Ace footballer and former captain of Nigeria’s national team, Segun Odegbami, has found his larger purpose in life — aside from making soccer fans go wild with his incredible antics and goals on the field of play. Odegbami was a delight to watch while his magic lasted. He titillated us all with his mesmerising dribbles and cut-to-size crosses on the right flank to the extent that the legendary commentator, Ernest Okoronkwo, nicknamed him ‘Mathematical’.

Although he appears to have sipped from the fount of perpetual youth, he has notched seven decades under his belt. That is not the story. The news is that this sportsman who has given so much of his sporting talents to his country and helped in raising others to live up to their potential has now taken up the challenge of helping the African continent measure up to the intricacies of sports diplomacy to encourage the culture of excellence.

It is not given to everyone to realise his or her mission on this side of the great divide. Some set their targets so low that they fizzle into nothingness as soon as they achieve what they think is their life ambition. But people like Odegbami continue digging even after finding the jewel because they have come to realise that there is no limit to what the human being can achieve as long as the mind can conceive it. Talking of dreams, who says Nigeria in concert with some other African countries can’t host the World Cup?

A graduate of engineering, Odegbami has forayed far afield into the intricacies of sports and how the sector intertwines with other areas to such an extent that almost every facet of human development is connected with sports. Whichever way one turns— politics, commerce, marketing, medicine, engineering or tourism— one discovers that sports permeates virtually all human endeavours.

Sports diplomacy is as much a tool for wielding influence and winning friends as any other traditional tool of statecraft. Call it soft power or whatever you will, it enables nations to make loud statements about where they stand on any issue. In modern times, sports is not just about who we compete or play against, it is also about who we refuse to play with.

One of the greatest examples of sports diplomacy on the African continent was the boycott of the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, Canada, by Nigeria and some other African countries in protest against the participation of New Zealand in the games. The Supreme Council for Sports in Africa had protested against allowing a country which maintained sporting relations with apartheid South Africa to take part in the Olympics. Athletes from the protesting countries had trained for four years and were already in the Olympics Village in Canada in readiness for the competition.