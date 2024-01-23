Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the recently released White Paper on chieftaincy affairs among others as provocative and capable of precipitating violence and therefore urged President Bola Tinubu and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun prompt intervention.

Addressing a press conference in Osogbo yesterday, the APC State chairman, Alhaji Tajudeen Lawal said the call was necessary to nip in the bud alleged plot of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration to silence the voice of APC leaders in the state.

APC frowned at the protracted shutdown of the courts in the state by the Senator Ademola Adeleke led-government, describing the action as “inhuman” and a security threat given the high number of lawsuits that would have been adjudicated and disposed of for justice.

Lawal described the ‘White Paper’ purportedly issued by the governor as a ‘mere smokescreen,’ saying the motive was aimed at diverting the attention of the public from asking pertinent questions regarding the alleged looting and irresponsible conduct of those on the seat of power in Osun.

He further claimed that a Task Force was secretly set up by the governor Adeleke and peopled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) thugs and that it is meant to forcefully retrieve vehicles duly approved for past government functionaries.

“On the threat to lives and properties of the leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress, Security reports available to us revealed that the handlers of the state government will anytime from now carry out the evil plan by hiding under the excuse of implementing the White Paper recently issued by the Osun State Government”.

The party stated that their insistence that Governor Adeleke should disclose the identities of the contractors handling major projects in the state has continued to enrage the government and necessitated the plot to clamp down on their members, especially those who served in the government of Ex-Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and members of his media team.

On the recent White Paper issued by the government nullifying the selection processes that produced some traditional rulers in the state – the Aree of Iree, the Owa of Igbajo and Akinrun of Ikirun, Lawal described the move as an undignified double standard untypical of a responsible governor and leader.