Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has hinted that 90 percent of the victims of last Tuesday’s explosion in Ibadan, the state capital have been discharged from various hospitals.

He said the medical team of the Emergency Operations Centre and the state commissioner for health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, were at two of the hospitals to attend to victims on Saturday.

The governor who stated this when he gave an update on the incident said the death toll remained at five.

Makinde added that a clinical psychologist had begun counselling for victims of the incident at the Emergency Operations Centre located at the Oyo State Housing Corporation, Bodija, Ibadan.

While commending security agencies for maintaining law and order around Bodija, the location of the blast, the governor stated that “security agencies are still investigating the incident and an update on their investigation will be publicized.”

He also lauded the residents of the area for complying with the directives from the security agents, saying, “our administration remains committed to supporting all victims of this unfortunate incident and ensuring that everyone responsible is brought to book.”

He said, “I commend our security agencies in Oyo State who have been maintaining law and order in and around Bodija this week as well as residents who have been complying with directives from these officers.

“Yesterday, the medical team at the Emergency Operations Centre in company of the Honourable Commissioner for Health, visited two of the hospitals where victims from the incident were taken and over 90 per cent of the victims have been discharged.

“The death toll from the incident currently stands at five persons.’’

Makinde added that search and rescue operations have ended at the Dejo Oyelese Close site of the explosion and that recovery efforts have begun.

“The operations at Ground Zero have moved from search and rescue to recovery,’’ he said.