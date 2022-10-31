The Kogi State Government has received 90 Inter Agency Health Emergency kits from the World Health Organization, WHO.

Each of the kits according to the World Health Organization, Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi, is expected to treat 10,000 population, amounting to 900,000 persons affected by the recent flooding of the State.

Making the presentation at the Kogi State Ministry of Health on behalf of the Country Representatives and Head of Mission of WHO, Dr. Edwin Isiotu Edeh, said the donation is to ensure that the flood disaster that is currently affecting the country with Kogi State worst hit is mitigated

Dr. Edwin Isiotu Edeh, National Consultant, Public Health and Environment, World Health Organization, Nigeria, said they WHO is so delighted with the level of Commitment shown by the State Government in its avowed commitment to reducing diseases arising from the flooding.

He said items donated include materials for Pennsic hygiene, water sanitation, hygiene kits, mosquito treated nets, he said is aimed at ameliorating the sufferings of the people.

The WHO Country Representative, called for Society support in ensuring that the flood disaster is ameliorated in the State, disclosing that the time to show empathy with the people of Kogi State affected by the flood is now.

Speaking after receiving the items donated by the WHO, the Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Zakari Usman, said 514 communities, 400,000, persons were displaced, with 150,000 Children, women affected, and the State recording 17 deaths, makes the 2022 flooding in the State unprecedented.

He pointed out that despite the receding of the flood, it has left the State with several health implication that would linger for a long time to come.