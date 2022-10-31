Gender based group, Ending Gender-Based Violence has condemned the recent assault on a 20-year-old Miss Blessing Mathias, a female indigene of Taraba State who was allegedly assaulted by a senior lecturer in the Department of History and International Studies, Federal University of Lafia (FUL), Dr Fred Ekpa Ayokhai, and three of his children.

In a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, the commandant-general, Ending Gender-Based Violence, Dr Martins Abhulimhen, said the group is heart broken by the development.

“For descending so low to matters of boyfriend between teenagers, Dr Fred Ayokhai is an embarrassment to the academic world and has painted Nigeria as a nation without regard for the female gender,” said Abhulimhen.

Abhulimhen who lamented that having recently organised an EndingGBV event in Abuja for First Ladies of states, the development in Lafia is

“heart-wrenching and must be condemned by all sane minds”.

Abhulimhen who is the president of Jose Foundation UK, a humanitarian organisation said he is prepared to see justice served to the lecturer and his children for throwing sense of humanity to the wind.

“We are ready to take the matter to every possible height in seeking justice for Miss Blessing Mathias.

“For touching her, without consent and violently ripping her clothes off exposing her nakedness is a gross violation of her rights and a case of sexual molestation that must be punished appropriately.

“The professor is supposed to be a conveyor of knowledge and moral uprightness and not a breeder of monsters in the society.

“No decent society takes that kind of behaviour from a person expected to be a character molder.

“I can assure you that we are protesting to the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the minister in charge of International Development to register our displeasure over their action.

“The UK government supports lot works in the educational sector, some of which the associate professor may have been benefiting over time.

“I called on the authorities in Nasarawa State not to allow the matter swept under the carpet as the alleged lecturer and his gang of assaulter must be punished for their shameful act,” said Abhulimhen.

He also commended efforts so far made by the government of Taraba State for dispatching a team through the commissioner of Women Affairs and Child Development, Bridget Twar, who was in Nasarawa State to ensure that justice prevailed in the case of Miss Blessing Mathias.

While commending the First Ladies in Nigeria for their efforts in ending gender based violence, he said the mothers of the 36 states must sustain their efforts in ensuring continued sensitisation of the public on issues of violence against girls, women and children across

the country.