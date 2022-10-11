The Edo State government has warned against the sale and usage of four medicines, noting that the drugs are being investigated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for links with acute kidney injury and over 66 deaths among children in the Gambia.

In a statement, Edo State commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria, charged all pharmaceutical outlets who may have the medicines in stock to dispose of them forthwith, using the appropriate channels.

The drugs are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cough Syrup.

The statement reads: “The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a global alert/warning over these four medicines, including Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cough Syrup.

“These medicines are being investigated for links with acute kidney injury and over 66 deaths among children in the Gambia.

“Laboratory analysis of samples of each of the four products confirms that they contain unacceptable quantities of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol which are toxic to humans and may cause death.”

She further noted, “Officers of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) will provide an update shortly.

“All pharmaceutical outlets who may have these medicines in stock must dispose of them forthwith, using the appropriate channels.

The commissioner added, “Please be vigilant! Do not use any of these drugs. No baby or toddler should be given cough or cold syrups.”