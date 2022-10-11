Former Imo State Governor Ikedi Ohakim, has described the death of one-time deputy governor of the state, Engr. Ebere Udeagu, as painful.

In a condolence message, Ohakim described Udeagu’s death as saddening.

Also, a former deputy governor of the state, Prince Eze Madumere, described the transition of one of Udeagu who served under Achike Udenwa led government in 1999 as a great loss.

Madumere highlighted that Udeagu was a perfect gentleman who till end was ready to go all hug to contribute in whatever capacity for the development of the state.

‘I condole with the Udeagu’s family, the Okigwe zone and the state in general for this irreparable loss.

“While in office, he visited a number of times, where we had memorable discussions, laced with wise counsels.

“His Excellency, the late Engr. Udeagu has cult-like followership. This is so because he touched lives positively and gave Achike Udenwa all the supports he needed to succeed.

“I can’t agree less with Shakespeare in one of his classics, Macbeth that; ” …Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player, That struts and frets his hour upon the stage, And then is heard no more. It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

Madumere prayed God to grant the family and the state the grace to bear the loss.

Udeagu passed yesterday morning at the age of 79.

He served as deputy governor under the administration former governor of the State, Achike Udenwa from 1999 to 2007.

A trained water engineer, he hailed from Ihube in Okigwe local government area of Imo State.

Udeagu, according to reports, died in Owerri, in the early hours of yesterday.