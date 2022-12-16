Who Thinks Sport in Nigeria Could Die?

Sunday Dare is the Minister of Sports, and he pointed out that 75% of the ministry’s 2023 budget has been taken off them by the Federal Government, as reported by BSN Sports. This is why he stated that Nigerian sports could disappear in the next three years, which is the worst-case scenario if federations keep waiting for government funding to help them to carry on with their activities.

Instead, he suggested that they need to use the National Sports Industry Policy to find ways of finding new sponsors to help them meet their financial obligations. Dare was meeting with secretaries from all of the country’s different sports federations in Abuja, and he declared that every sport now has to be looked upon as a business.

The minister continued by saying that the secretaries need to tell their sponsors that there are many elements of the program that could benefit them, with government policy behind it. He pointed out that the ministry won’t be asking them for details of how they spend the money that they source in this way and said that he hoped this would allow grants to be established for Nigerian athletes.

What Does the Future Hold?

It seems unlikely that sports will disappear in Nigeria, as they make up such a big part of the country’s entertainment sector and provide activities for so many people. This can be seen in the number of people who take part in sports or watch them across the country. In 2019, a GreenHunters report on soccer in Nigeria confirmed that there are around 100 million active soccer fans, although the most popular players were global superstars such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, rather than local players.

Sports betting is a popular activity here, as it is across the planet with fans betting on sports like soccer and basketball. Australia and Canada are generally listed as having the highest amount of bets per capita, followed by the likes of Finland and the US. While exact figures are difficult to find, some sources suggest that over 700 billion naira is wagered in Nigeria each year. The Sportingtech site states that they provide a customizable sports feed based on events all over the planet. This allows players to bet on national and international games, getting the same experience online or with a land-based bookmaker.

The popularity of sports in Nigeria also boosts other industries such as retail, which is part of the outdoors and sports sector that’s expected to reach a total revenue of over US$160 million by 2027. However, the fear is that a lack of funding could stop athletes from getting the help they need to improve their skills and compete in major events. This could lead to the level of sports in Nigeria dropping, with fans focusing more heavily on international stars and teams rather than those closer to home.

Hopefully, the sports federations dotted around the country will find a way to raise more funds through sponsors, to avoid the situation above happening. In fact, there is a chance that this new way of funding sports in Nigeria helps them to grow, by making it easier for the federations to raise money and use it in the way that they think is best for their sports.