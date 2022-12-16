The Department of State Services (DSS) has called on citizens and residents alike to be of good conduct for public peace and order ahead of the yuletide season.

Its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya said the Service pledges to collaborate with all stakeholders to maintain law and order across the country.

He also called on community, religious and political leaders “to preach peaceful coexistence, tolerance and unity as well as enlighten their members on safety measures during and after the season. This becomes necessary as criminal elements may want to capitalise on the festivities to wreak havoc or harm unsuspecting members of the public.”

Similarly, the DSS also urged political actors, while carrying out their campaigns to play the game according to the rules of engagement and shun fake news, hate speech, violence and acts inimical to national security.

The DSS also urged players in the socio-economic sector to avoid manipulative tendencies that could result in undue price hikes, artificial scarcity of products/goods and situations that may lead to heightened tensions.

On the side of the media and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the Service urged them to be objective and patriotic in the discharge of their roles, as they should understand that the practice of their trade(s) could be more result-oriented in an atmosphere of peace.

The DSS statement reads “To sustain national stability, the Service will continue to carry out its duties and responsibilities in line with global best practices as they affect human rights and rule of law.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is despite calculated efforts by some interest groups to create the impression that persons arrested by the Service are either not taken care of or denied access to their families and/or legal representatives. It is instructive to note that the Service has a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on suspect handling.

It considers this and general care of suspects sacrosanct and a priority. This can undoubtedly be attested by those that had passed through its holding facilities.

“For every suspect under its detention, the Service allows a family and/or legal representative, who fulfills all the processes and clearance procedures, access to such a suspect. The public may note that the Service does not carry out illegal arrests or undertake enforced disappearances of innocent persons. It also does not operate illegal detention camps. Its operations and activities are rule-based and governed by transparent and accountable legal processes.”