Why I Butchered My Ex-lover – Suspect

A 45-year-old man, Bankole Oginni, who killed his girlfriend in his room at Danjuma, Oke-Aro, Akure, the Ondo State capital, has explained the reason behind his action.

The suspect who claimed to be a football coach, killed his ex-lover identified simply as Bose with hot water and later dismembered her body.

It was further learnt that a knife and sack used for parking the decomposing body of the deceased were found in the possession of the suspect before his arrest.

Narrating how he perpetrated the evil act, Bankole said the deceased called him for assistance.

According to him, “The deceased called me on Saturday that she needs my help. I have been helping her for a long time and I asked her to come to my daddy’s house. She obliged.”

Bankole further stated that “When she came, I bought two bottles of soft drinks. She had not started taking it when she slumped and I was scared.

“It was because I was scared that I made the decision I took. I poured the hot water on her hoping it would revive her.

“I butchered her with the aim of dumping her body somewhere because I was scared. I removed her private part and the intestines. I put them inside a bag.

“The injuries to my body were due to attacks from family members of the deceased.”