Adamawa Looting: IGP Beefs Security Around Food Storage Facilities

Following the raid and invasion of government and private facilities in Adamawa State by hoodlums, the acting inspector-general of police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun has ordered tight security across such facilities in the country.

No fewer than five persons were feared killed as thousands of hoodlums invaded government and private warehouses in search of food and other items.

Also, at least 45 persons were also arrested by security agents called in to restore normalcy as Governor Ahmadu Fintiri imposed a 24-hour curfew.

Making the revelations yesterday, the IGP said commissioners of police in the states are to ensure that such ugly event does not occur again.

The IGP also stated that as part of the achievements of the police in recent times, 986 armed robbery suspects have been arrested, while about 517 rape suspects were also arrested in recent times.

Speaking on lifting the ban for owning a gun for self-defence, the IGP said the ban on purchase and issuance of licence for gun ownership is still in enforce.

He, however, said the policy may be reviewed in the future but for now, there are no plans to issue arms for self-defence.

The IGP also revealed that the Nigeria Police Force have established the Nigeria Police Cyber Crime Centre, that handles cybercrime issues.