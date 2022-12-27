Business mogul and community developer, Ambassador Lilian Nwankwo, has disclosed reasons why she is passionately helping out-of-school children.

Lilian stated this at the end of the year party to mark two years of intensive training and skills acquisition for the less-privileged.

In attendance were hundreds of indigent children who are being trained on sewing, barbing, computer software and hardware, among others.

According to her, “When I see kids like these, where their parents cannot afford their education, I choose to train them and make them self-dependent.

“I’m looking at a five-year programme to train 500 persons, and these trainings are absolutely free without a charge.

“I’m hopeful that with what we’re doing, others can also emulate and key into the initiative through helping those around them.”