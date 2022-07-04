The Executive Secretary of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), Malam Khalil Nur Khalil, has listed the policy initiatives and programmes that have made the state a haven for both foreign and local investors.

Making a presentation at the last quarterly Plug-in Kaduna into the Business World Breakfast, Malam Khalil noted that Kaduna state is number one in the Ease of Doing business in Nigeria ranking of the World Bank since 2018.

The Executive Secretary also said that Kaduna state is the third biggest consumer market in Nigeria, arguing that its demography has translated into a huge market for goods and services across all sectors.

According to Khalil, the state is also rich in mineral resources, citing the presence of high grade nickel in Dangoma village in southern senatorial zone.

‘’Already, African Natural Resources and Mines has set up an iron ore mining and steel processing company at Gujeni village in Kagarko local government,’’ he further said.

The Executive Secretary further said that Kaduna state is leading in transparency and open governance in Nigeria, according to the Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC), a leading think tank.

Khalil also said that the state adheres to the guidelines of the State Action Plan (SAP), ensures fiscal transparency, gives access to information and engages with its citizens in policy formulations and budget preparations.

He further said that Kaduna state is the easiest place to register land in Nigeria, adding that the Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) has been transformed to a digital land registry.

The Executive Secretary who advised investors to leverage the pro-business policies of the Malam Nasir El-Rufai administration, further said that local and foreign businesses have demonstrated confidence in Kaduna state by investing millions of dollars in the State despite the security challenges that the state has been facing.