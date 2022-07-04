Community Service Week is an essential component of the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship; it’s a biannual two-week event, where fellows identify challenges within Kaduna communities and propose solutions.

Essentially, the fellowship aims to expose young Nigerians to the realities of public service, with the hope of fostering a vibrant generation of leaders who understand the system and are driven to change Nigeria for the better.

For their second Community Service Week, themed, “Leaving No One Behind”, the Class of Gamji conceived and carried out four activities, spanning the security and health sectors, from Monday, June 20th to Thursday, June 23rd, 2022.

To kick-off their first project, the fellows built and commissioned a solar-powered borehole at Government Senior Secondary School (GSS), Television village, in collaboration with the Kaduna Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (KADRUWASSA). In addition, the community service included Adolescent Sexual Health Education sessions for both male and female students, general knowledge on menstruation, demystifying its myths and body hygiene. Also, the fellows distributed reusable sanitary pads and grooming kits to them. Besides, they taught the students proper waste disposal nuggets.

On the second day, almost 100 people attended the Emergency Response training put together by the fellows, in collaboration with SEMA and the Nigerian Red Cross Society. The training covered Fire and Evacuation Drills; types of fire, proper fire extinguisher operation; and Basic First Aid Skills, responsibilities of a first aider, essentials of a first aid kit and how to examine a casualty, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), how to stop bleeding, and trauma control. These skills, when deployed, enable one to survive a potentially dangerous situation long enough for medically trained personnel to arrive on the scene. The session ended with a practical simulation, led by SEMA certified trainers and the Nigerian Red Cross Society, followed by awarding of certificates to participants.

On the third day, the Class of Gamji hosted officers from the Anti-Terrorism Unit, Nigerian Police, Community Heads, and residents of Kakura village in Chikun local government, at the newly refurbished Police Counter-Terrorism Unit. Speaking at the event, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Mr. Aruwan, praised Governor Nasir El-Rufai and Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship, for moulding young people of diverse backgrounds, to deliver service and create a strong system; a critical mass that will spread the gospel of good and effective leadership.

The final day of the Community Service Week was devoted to raising awareness about Drug and Substance Abuse and the fellows organised a community- wide sensitisation programme. Themed “Achieving a Drug Free Kaduna”, the sensitisation involved a walk, community engagement on drug abuse, and free medical screening for HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis B and C. The walk began from Badarawa Junction to the Primary Health Care Center (PHC), as the fellows distributed informative pamphlets on drug abuse.

Thereafter, a keynote address was given by the Permanent Secretary, Kaduna State Ministry of Health, Malam Adamu Mansur, who represented the Commissioner of Health. Dr. Joseph Maigari, Director-General of the Kaduna State Bureau for Substance Abuse (KADBUSA), gave a brief lecture on drug abuse and its consequences. Hajia Hadiza Aliko, Founder of “House of Recovery,” also spoke on the role of the family in the prevention of substance abuse, while Mr. Mohammed Haruna Yakawada, State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), dwelt on combating the menace of drug abuse and the need for active community engagement.

On the whole, it was an exciting week of giving back to society, ranging from project execution, sensitisation and imparting life-saving skills, providing for the police and the general public.

Itua is a member of the 4th cohort of Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship